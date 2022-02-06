Experts explain what it means to have recurring dreams about an ex, even if you’ve moved on.

It’s difficult to wake up from a dream about your ex, especially if you’re in a happy and committed relationship with someone else.

However, according to two experts, dreaming about an ex is a completely normal occurrence that shouldn’t be cause for alarm.

While dreams about ex-lovers “can vary drastically,” according to Mike Anderson, a residential dating and relationship psychologist for OhMy.ca, they often show us how we feel about that person.

“It’s natural to dream about your ex when you’re in a committed relationship.”

“You might be wondering what it means and whether you should be concerned,” he explained.

“Dreaming about an ex is, for the most part, a way of working through the unresolved issues we still have with them,” he continued.

“Dreams can provide insight into our subconscious minds and what’s going on.”

While he cautioned that because dreams are so symbolic, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly why an ex appears in your dreams, he stated that they usually fall into two categories.

First, he suggested that you might not be over the relationship.

Second, you might be dissatisfied with how things turned out.

One of Lauri Loewenberg’s clients falls into this category.

One of her patients has a recurring dream about her ex, who broke up with her on prom night 25 years ago, according to Loewenberg, a professional dream analyst and author of Dream on It, Unlock Your Dreams, Change Your Life.

The woman, who has moved on with her life and is happily married with children, isn’t clinging to the relationship but is worried about the deep rejection she felt that night.

“All these years later, [the ex]represents rejection and disappointment in the dream instead of himself,” she told The Sun.

“Being dumped on prom night with no warning was a rude awakening.”

“Whoever causes the damage to the ego the first time we experience it in real life becomes the face of that feeling forever,” she explained.

Anderson suggested that you use your dreams to reflect on a previous relationship and determine what role it currently plays in your life.

“Use this time to reflect on what went wrong in your relationship and what you can learn from it,” he advised.

“Keep in touch with your support network so you don’t get too caught up in the past.”

“After that, get going…”

