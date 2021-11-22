Experts figure out how to make the perfect Christmas tree… and how big your star should be.

Even if we try to put up a fight and wait until the 1st of December, it’s difficult to deny that the holiday season has arrived.

So it’s time to climb into the attic and take down those dependable Christmas trees and brightly colored baubles.

Everyone has a different preference when it comes to decorating the tree; some prefer multicolored lights, while others prefer all white.

Some people believe that “more is more,” while others strive for minimalism.

Let’s not even talk about the tinsel.

If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by choices and unsure of what’s best for you, don’t worry; you’ve found a rather unlikely savior.

That’s right, science is on your side, as clever researchers at Sheffield University Maths Society devised a formula to assist you in creating the ideal tree.

That’s right, just when you thought you’d heard everything, the Sheffield maths boffs showed up to prove that there is a right and wrong way to do your decimals.

The clever students calculated that if you go for 31 baubles, 7.76m of tinsel, and 4.78m of lights for a 5ft tree, you’ll get the best look.

To finish it off, you’ll need a 15cm star or angel to place on top.

Don’t worry if you don’t want to get out your squared paper and protractor to do the math.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

They’ve created a calculator that will tell you exactly how much you need to dress your tree based on the height of your tree in centimeters.

If you wanted a small 100cm tree this year, the festive mathematicians’ calculator would recommend buying 21 baubles, 5.11m of tinsel, 3.14m of fairy lights, and a 10cm high star or angel.

The calculation appears to be based on trigonometry, though they refer to it as “treegonometry” – okay, guys, you do the math, we’ll make the puns.

Tinsel length: 13 x Pi8 x (tree height in cm)

1720 x (tree height in cm) baubles

The star’s height in centimeters is equal to the height of the tree in centimeters.

In other news, a DIY whiz demonstrated how to easily fit your Christmas tree into your favorite basket.

Meanwhile, the Radfords, Britain’s most famous family, demonstrated the evolution of Christmas.

These are the best Christmas books to read over the holidays.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]