Experts reveal EXACTLY what to eat before and after exercise

Anna-Jane Debenham and Alexandra Parker – the experts behind The Biting Truth – have detailed the dietary principles that should be followed both before and after workouts.

The Sydney-based duo said that while there is no one way to select food around a workout, there are some that are know to enhance energy levels and others that aid recovery and therefore reduce injuries around fitness endeavours.

Eating before a workout helps to settle your stomach, absorb some of the gastric juices and ward off hunger.

Ideally carbohydrates should be the focus of your pre-workout meal or snack, and if you can incorporate some protein in there too you’ll be all the better for it.

‘Carbohydrates before your workout are important because they break down into simple sugars that are then used by your working muscles or stored for later if there’s no immediate demand,’ Alexandra said.

‘Depletion of carbohydrates is the main cause of fatigue during exercise, which basically means if you don’t have enough carbohydrates in your system, you won’t be able to go as hard.’

Whilst most people tend to think protein is only important after exercising, research suggests that giving your body a hit of protein any time around exercise (i.e. before or after) will assist with muscle repair and growth.

This means choosing a bowl of oats with banana and milk, a chicken salad sandwich or wrap, cottage cheese with tomato and cucumber on Ryvitas, tuna on Ryvitas or an energy bar.

‘If you’re planning on eating a larger meal, do so 3-4 hours before the exercise begins. If it’s a smaller snack eating 1-2 hours before is fine,’ she said.

It is also essential to ensure you are well hydrated before your workout.

Try and avoid eating high fat foods prior to hitting the weights or Pilates mat because foods high in fat take longer to digest and can increase your risk of stomach discomfort while exercising – especially if your workout involves running.

‘If you exercise in the morning before breakfast, it is a good idea to have something to eat so you have some fuel in the tank,’ Alexandra said.

‘If you roll out of bed and eat nothing before you go for a run, do a fitness class or go for a swim, you may be running on fumes. You will perform better if you eat something before you exercise, even just something small.

‘When you start a workout with low blood sugar, you are likely to fatigue earlier than you would have if you had eaten something.’

What you eat after a workout affects your recovery, as well as gains made from the session, so it’s important you eat the right foods.

The general rule of thumb is to focus on the three R’s for post-workout nutrition: refuel with carbohydrates, repair with protein, rehydrate with fluids.

Some meals that meet these requirements, and are fast to make, include scrambled eggs on toast, a chicken or salad wrap, a green smoothie bowl, protein pikelets and prawn fried rice.

For more you can follow The Biting Truth on their website or Instagram account.