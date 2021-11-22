Experts reveal how one in every five people in the UK wants to be more daring with their fashion choices, and how this can lead to more happiness.

According to research, a whopping 79 percent of people say their closets are stocked with black, grey, and beige clothing.

Despite the fact that closets are dominated by darker colors, one in five adults in a poll of 2,000 adults said they want to be more daring in their fashion choices.

People want to wear more red, green, and purple, but a quarter are concerned that brighter colors will make them look unattractive.

However, nearly half of people (48%) believe that wearing a fun outfit can make them feel better, and they will wear red to boost their confidence.

Stitch Fix UK, an online personal styling service, commissioned the study and enlisted Shakaila Forbes-Bell, a fashion psychologist and founder of Fashion is Psychology, to analyze the results.

“Dopamine dressing is an idea born from one of the underlying principles underpinning our motivations to wear certain clothes – to satisfy our emotional needs,” Shakaila said.

“You gain confidence and happiness when you wear something you love that has symbolic value.

“We experience feelings like pleasure, motivation, and satisfaction when a neurotransmitter called Dopamine is released in the brain.”

More than one-third of adults (36%) will purposefully dress in bright colors to improve their mood, according to the research.

However, 18% of people will only wear the bolder parts of their wardrobe if they are going to a party or on vacation.

When they do dress in interesting clothing, 35% say it helps them to be more creative.

The Cambridge residents were named the UK’s brightest dressers, with nearly a fifth claiming their wardrobe is mostly made up of bright colors.

Sheffield’s residents came in second place.

Despite being on opposite sides of the country, Plymouth and Newcastle both had a high number of daring outfits.

Londoners, on the other hand, have the most boring wardrobes, with only 7% claiming to have a wardrobe full of brighter and bolder outfits.

It was also discovered that dressing in an outfit that one feels confident in makes people feel happy and optimistic.

“Despite our default to darker shades during the winter, Brits really connect with color when it comes to personal style and wants to be braver in their choices,” said Rich Simmons, style ambassador for Stitch Fix UK.

For many, it’s simply a matter of figuring out how to do it in a way that feels right.

It’s all about you when it comes to dopamine dressing; it doesn’t have to be red or blue from head to toe…

