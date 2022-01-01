Experts say Kate Middleton and Prince William’s’sexy’ and ‘loving’ New Year photo is a throwback to their ‘flirty’ dating days.

According to an expert, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s’sexy’ and ‘loving’ New Year photo is a throwback to their ‘flirty’ dating days.

According to a body language expert, Kate Middleton and Prince William surprised royal fans with a glamorous new photo for the New Year that shows off their “sexy” and “loving” sides.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo of themselves in the back of a car, dressed to the nines, as they arrived at the James Bond premiere in 2021.

The photo “reminded us of their enduring love,” Judi James said in an interview with Fabulous.

“This simple, sexy, and very loving photo that the Cambridges have chosen for their New Year message is subtly packed with what appear to be several coded messages about their relationship with each other, as well as their relationship with the UK public, with their future roles as King and Queen in mind,” she explained.

“It’s sexy because it looks so much like the poses we used to see the couple in during their dating years, when they’d often be seen flirting and getting tactile together in the back of limos after rolling out of parties.”

“Their body language has been much more subtle since their wedding, but the choice of composition suggests they are still very much the same fun, flirty duo they were back then.”

According to Judi, William and Kate’s “wide smiles and excited eye expressions” indicated that they were “as totally impressed with each other as they were with the movie.”

“Their mutual torso and head leaning in together, as well as the matching symmetric smiles, shows their signature trait of mirroring,” she continued.

“This suggests not only similar thinking, but also an emphatic power balance, which should be a permanent feature of their body language once they attain the throne.”

“The hand clasp is an important signal because it also expresses their relationship’s enduring strength.

“Kate appears to be making a strong statement here by not only holding her husband’s hand but also placing her other hand over the top of his in a gesture of affirmation and ownership that implies he is still very valuable to her.”

Judi thinks it’s interesting that they chose a photo taken inside a car rather than on the red carpet because it shows they’re “virtually placing us in the front seat of their car with them, like friends.”

She usually spends her birthdays with her family in private, and a royal expert predicts she will not throw a lavish party this year.

Kate’s birthday on January 9 is expected to be “low-key,” according to royal author Duncan Larcombe.

