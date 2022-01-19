Experts say this lunchbox has a serious flaw, but can you figure out what it is?

It appears to be a typical school lunch box, complete with a sandwich, snacks, and a drink at first glance.

However, Cancer Council NSW experts claim that there is an “uncomfortable truth” hidden somewhere in this photo.

While a ham sandwich, a fruit roll-up, yoghurt, crisps, and a fruit drink may not sound alarming, it contains twice as much sugar and half as much fiber as a lunch box with a cheese and tomato sandwich, fruit, veggie sticks, and yoghurt.

Furthermore, the unhealthy lunch box costs twice as much as the healthier lunch box, and it’s all because of the pre-packaged items.

Nina Tan, a senior nutrition program officer with the Cancer Council NSW, said that many parents buy pre-packaged school snacks to save time or to satisfy their children’s demands.

“Companies are plastering pre-packaged foods with nutrition-related marketing claims like’source of calcium’ or ‘no artificial…,’ and adding colors, cartoon characters, and fonts designed to draw in both parents and kids,” she said.

“Bright colors, cartoon animals, and fun shapes are used to attract children, and text such as ‘no need to chill’ and ‘the perfect lunch box biscuits’ are used to appeal to parents’ desire to make easy and quick lunch box choices for their children, but these snacks can be high in sugar, salt, and kilojoules, and often don’t provide children with the nutrients they need.”

Cancer Council NSW found that nearly 80% of 140 popular lunch box packaged snacks could be classified as unhealthy.

“However, the majority of products had marketing claims on the front of the package, such as ‘no artificial colors or additives,’ ‘no preservatives,’ and’made with real ingredients,'” Ms Tan said.

Ms Tan said the findings were “particularly concerning” because of the importance of lunch box snacks in a child’s diet.

“Discretionary foods like sweet and savory biscuits and cereal bars account for 44% of the energy consumed by Australian children at school,” she said.

Cancer Council NSW has launched a new website, healthylunchbox.com.au, which includes snack ideas, recipes, food label reading tips, and an interactive lunch box builder for kids, to assist parents in making informed food choices for their children.

This story was first published on News.com.au, and it has been reprinted with permission here.