Experts speculate that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could benefit unexpectedly from Spotify’s misinformation scandal.

Experts speculate that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may benefit unexpectedly from Spotify’s misinformation scandal.

Spotify has been accused of allowing misinformation to spread on its platform, which has resulted in a scandal.

According to a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes could benefit from the controversy because they have a deal to create content for Spotify.

Musicians such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell announced their intention to remove their music from Spotify in late January.

Young wrote an open letter explaining why he does not want to be a part of a platform that allows podcast hosts to spread “fake information about vaccines,” referring to Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

“JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify and has tremendous influence,” he wrote, “is the world’s largest podcast with an estimated 11 million listeners per episode.”

“Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, despite the fact that the company has no misinformation policy at the moment.”

Harry and Meghan have also spoken out on the subject.

The couple expressed their concerns to Spotify in April 2021, according to a spokesperson for the couple.

The Sussexes, on the other hand, haven’t cut ties with Spotify.

Experts speculate that during the Oprah interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have hinted at problems with Netflix and Spotify.

It’s still too early to tell how the Sussexes will be affected by Spotify’s misinformation controversy.

Despite this, Charlotte Griffiths, a royal journalist, believes Harry and Meghan could “hide behind” the scandal.

She said on Mail Plus’ Palace Confidential, “It’s been a good year or so since they actually released a podcast,” referring to the couple’s holiday episode from December 2020.

“There have been delays behind the scenes,” Griffiths added.

I’ve heard there have been issues with the podcast… They can use this as an excuse for another delay.”

While some speculate that the Sussexes will return Spotify’s investment in their content and end their relationship with the streaming giant, Griffiths does not believe this will happen.

