Experts warn against the dreadful beauty trends sweeping TikTok, such as CUTTING YOUR OWN EYELASHES.

Experts warn against the frightening beauty trends sweeping TikTok, such as CUTTING YOUR OWN EYELASHES.

We wouldn’t have known what TikTok was two years ago, but now we can easily spend HOURS scrolling through the never-ending supply of hilarious videos.

Although it’s great for teaching us life hacks we didn’t know we needed (DIY extension cable wall plug anyone? ), it also seems like a new insane beauty trend emerges every day.

Let’s just say that not every one of them is a winner.

Here, Fabulous reveals the beauty trends that experts advise you to steer clear of – have you tried any of them?

A full set of fluttery fake lashes is unbeatable in our opinion.

While most people simply apply them to the tops of their natural lashes, Beauty Trends, a TikTok account, shared a video earlier this month that stunned viewers.

The woman trims her lashes with nail scissors before clamping her falsies over her lids in the viral video.

Liarna Jessica Yearwood, an eyelash specialist, told Tyla that people should not try this at home.

Because, even if you don’t like your natural lashes, they have a very important function.

“Your lashes protect your eyes from airborne debris,” she explained.

Your eyes are at risk of serious infections and corneal abrasions if you don’t wear eyelashes.”

“Secondly, it takes about 90 days for your lashes to grow.

You’ll have to wait nearly three months for them to regrow if you cut them, which isn’t a good look.”

“Trimming your lashes will remove the natural tapered edge of your lashes, leaving your lashes with sharp edges that may irritate or scratch your eyes as they grow out.”

We’ve always believed that if we wanted glowing skin, we’d use anything – acid toners, retinal serums, you name it.

But you know where we draw the line? When it comes to slathering LUBE on our faces.

Last September, social media star Rady went viral after filming a tutorial in which she slathered her face in Durex’s Aloe Vera lube before applying her foundation.

When asked by fans if it gave the skin a dewy finish, the beauty vlogger insisted it did.

“Propylene glycol is one of the key ingredients,” she claimed.

“It binds water and draws hydration to the skin’s outer layer.”

It aids in the hydration and dewiness of the skin.”

However, chemist Bruce Green, the founder of the SOS Serum skincare line, has warned that the trend could cause acne or cause your skin to dry out.

“It’s an intriguing idea, and I can see why a silicone-based lube would smooth the application,” he explained.

