Experts warn running can cause breasts to move 14cm

14 SHARES Share Tweet

The nation has swapped their gym memberships for the free and fresh outdoors – but not without risk, according to a new warning from experts.

According to experts from boobydoo.co.uk, the UK’s biggest sports bra retailer, new runners are five times more at risk of injury if they are not prepared or properly kitted out, increasing the likelihood of ‘saggy boobs’, back pain and poor posture.

They told FEMAIL that just 20 minutes of jogging a day without a sports bra can result in irreparable breast tissue damage, ligament strain and chronic back pain- because breasts can move around 14cm while running.

Personal trainer Charly Wright, personal trainer at boobydoo, said: ‘With gyms, studios and classes temporarily closing their doors, the popularity of at-home-workout alternatives have skyrocketed.

‘It is fantastic the country is keeping fit and healthy, but while we’re mindful of social distancing we also need to protect ourselves from any undue injuries.

‘Not wearing a sports bra, or an ill-fitting one, is a real risk – not protecting our chests can have significant pain and discomfort issues for us later down the line.’

Throughout April, gym enthusiasts turned to outdoor exercise in their droves. The search volume for ‘sports bra’ increased by 400 per cent since 12 April according to Google Trends.

The increased appetite for running outdoors comes as Instagram challenges us to run a 5k and tag our friends, combined with an extension of the government’s lockdown and no real sight of when restrictions will be lifted.

Paired with the good weather the UK has experienced over the past month has seen more people than ever trying their hand at going for a jog.

Hannah Williams, registered osteopath (M.Ost) at Burton Joyce Osteopathy, added: ‘Often we try to combat a very sedentary working life with exercise and the two don’t compliment each other very well at all.

‘It’s about learning what exercises work best for each person as this will vary – not everyone is designed to run!

‘It’s also learning to pace ourselves and gradually increase the intensity of exercise. Running is a difficult exercise that requires a great deal of stability, strength and good technique so not always the best starting point in regards to getting fit.

‘Correct sports bras for women are important, especially those with a larger bust size.

‘A good sports bra will help to counteract the centre of gravity dragging the body forward which would place an extra strain on the back muscles to stay upright. It also supports the breast tissue against repetitive high impact created by the rhythm of running.

‘If left unsupported over time this could cause damage, sagging or irritation to the connective tissues of the chest.’

Charly from boobydoo provided some advice for new runners when it comes to choosing the right kind of bra for you.

‘When choosing a sports bra, you must choose one that is high impact and fits properly. The less your breasts are moving, the less damage you’ll be doing while you’re trying to better your 5k, or the target you have set yourself’.