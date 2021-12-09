Experts warn that Omicron symptoms are not the same as the “old” Covid.

Experts warn that Omicron symptoms are not the same as ‘old’ Covid.

Many people have been warned that if they look out for the traditional symptoms of a fever, cough, and loss of taste or smell, they will miss the fact that they have caught Omicron.

According to Professor Tim Spector of the Covid Zoe app, the UK could have more cases of Omicron in ten days than some of the countries on the travel warning list.

People should not be looking for a fever, cough, or loss of taste or smell, he said, because the new strain presents itself differently.

“The official estimates are about 350-odd Omicron cases,” said Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, “and because the current testing is missing a lot of those, it’s probably at least 1,000 to 2,000 at the moment.”

According to data from the Zoe symptom study app, about half of all Omicron cases are currently being’missed’ because they don’t have the ‘classic’ Covid symptoms of fever, new and persistent cough, and loss or change of smell or taste.

“More than anything else, Omicron is probably more, much more similar to the mild variants we’re seeing in people who have been vaccinated with Delta,” he said.

“As a result, it will cause cold-like symptoms that people will not recognize as Covid if they follow official government advice.”

Dr. Spector also cautioned that the new coronavirus strain can spread quickly.

“It has a set of mutations in its genome, some of which we’ve seen before and others which we’ve only predicted,” he said.

“It also has mutations in many of the positions known to be the places where antibodies made from vaccines, for example, latch on to the virus.”

“As a result of the changes, it’s highly likely that vaccines will have a harder time neutralizing this virus.”

