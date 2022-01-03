Extra 25% Off Sale Ugg, Free People, and More at Nordstrom Clearance Event

Take an extra 25% off sale Ugg, Free People, and more during the Nordstrom Clearance Event.

Don’t miss out on an extra 25% off sale styles.

Today is the last day of the Nordstrom Extra Clearance Sale!

We adore these products, and we hope you will as well, especially at these prices.

We may receive a small portion of the revenue from your purchases because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and prices are correct at the time of publication.

A new year calls for a new wardrobe.

Right now, Nordstrom is having a major clearance event, and you can get an extra 25% off sale styles.

The sale is only valid until the end of the day, so take advantage of it before prices rise again.

You’ll regret missing out if you don’t take advantage of the discounts.

If you like Ugg boots, for example, you’re in luck.

Several styles are currently on sale, including the Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie for only (dollar)75 and the McKay Water Resistant Bootie for only (dollar)84.

Ugg slippers like the Super Fluff Genuine Shearling Slingback and the colorful Oh Yeah Slingback are also 25% off right now.

Free People, Barefoot Dreams, and Madewell are among the brands included in the sale.

You can even get great deals on must-have beauty and skincare products.

Don’t forget that Nordstrom’s extra 25% off clearance sale ends today, so take advantage of it! We’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals.

Check them out in the gallery below.

You can’t go wrong with a pair of cute Chelsea boots, and these from Dr. Martens are no exception.

When it comes to Scholl’s, you know they’ll be extra comfy.

These are currently available for as little as (dollar)37.

We can’t get enough of Free People’s fuzzy knit pullover, which features a slouchy shoulder and puffed sleeves for added style and comfort.

This is available in two colors and is (dollar)44 on sale.

Ugg’s mini wedge booties will give you a boost.

They’re available in three colors: tan, black, and slate, and they’re on sale for a great price.

They were originally (dollar)160, but they’re now only (dollar)75.

Sizes are limited, so act quickly.

If you’re looking for a new pair of blue light glasses, these BP ones come in three different colors…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Nordstrom Clearance Event: Take an Extra 25percent Off Sale Ugg, Free People and More