Take an Extra 40% Off Sale Styles at Kate Spade’s Last-Minute Holiday Sale.

Kate Spade is offering an extra 40% off sale styles, just in time for the holidays.

We hand-picked these deals and products because we love them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you purchase something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and prices are correct at the time of publication.

Have you checked off everyone on your list? Now is the time to spoil yourself with Kate Spade’s pre-holiday sale, which includes an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40, as well as the last day to get 2-day shipping.

So start shopping now if you want your gifts in time for Christmas.

For example, you can get this (dollar)278 shopper-loved crossbody bag for just (dollar)53 right now, or the All Day large tote for just (dollar)68.

Our personal favorite is the (dollar)71 Spade Flower coated canvas bag.

What a fantastic offer!

We’ve compiled a list of our top picks from Kate Spade’s additional 40% off sale.

Take a look at the examples below.

This best-selling crossbody bag is small enough to fit a large continental wallet while running errands.

There are five colors to choose from, but this perfect-for-spring peach will save you the most money.

This can be had for as little as (dollar)53.

The Romy satchel’s spade heart twistlock closure is one of our favorite features.

It’s adorable, and Kate Spade customers love it, with some saying it’s perfect for a night out.

We love the spade flower pattern on this Kate Spade camera bag, and the price makes it even better.

I’m currently adding to my bag.

This sweet top-handle bag is made of Italian jacquard fabric and finished with a smooth leather trim.

It’s small but big enough to hold an iPhone XS Max, and the closure adds a cute touch.

The large Knott satchel from Kate Spade is extremely stylish.

It holds an Apple iPhone XS Max, a large continental wallet, and an iPad.

It has multiple compartments to keep things neat and tidy.

It’s also on sale for a fantastic price….

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Kate Spade Last-Minute Holiday Sale: Take an Extra 40percent Off Sale Styles