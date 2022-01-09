Eye tests saved her life, according to a Renfrewshire mother of three, as they led to the diagnosis of a brain tumor.

The Renfrewshire mother of three claims that an eye test saved her life because it led to the diagnosis of a brain tumor.

After noticing symptoms during a routine check-up, a mother of three with an inoperable brain tumor credits her optician with saving her life.

She’d been experiencing increasingly severe eye spasms for about two years, but due to the covid pandemic, she hadn’t seen her doctor about it.

The spasms went mostly unnoticed by those around her because she was wearing a face mask.

However, during a routine eye examination in September, she saw an optician in Paris, where she was living at the time, who noticed the eye spasms.

When she returned to the UK, she was referred to the Rothschild Hospital for an MRI scan, which revealed a 3cm low grade meningioma on Jane’s brain stem that was lying on the optical nerve and had wrapped itself around the carotid artery.

This causes the artery to narrow, which increases Jane’s chances of having a stroke in the future by restricting blood flow.

“The eye spasms had occurred on and off for the previous two years,” Jane explained.

Due to the pandemic, I hadn’t had my eye checked.

When my husband and children noticed it when they saw me in photos, we assumed I was tired or that it was caused by the flash.

I owe my optician a huge debt of gratitude because I believe she saved my life.”

Jane had been tired, irritable, and her usually upbeat personality had been fluctuating in the months leading up to her diagnosis.

These are all classic symptoms of an adult brain tumor, which Jane was unaware of at the time.

She didn’t give it much thought at the time, and it never occurred to her that she might have the disease.

Jane’s tumor is inoperable due to its location.

