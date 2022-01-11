“F–k Him,” says Diane Kruger of Quentin Tarantino’s casting process for Inglourious Basterds.

Quentin Tarantino’s casting process for Inglourious Basterds has been slammed by Diane Kruger, who says, “F–k Him.”

Quentin Tarantino “didn’t want to audition” Diane Kruger for Inglourious Basterds, according to Diane Kruger, and she had to “jump through all these hoops” to get the part.

Diane Kruger admitted that auditioning for Quentin Tarantino wasn’t the best experience she’d ever had.

The 45-year-old actress, who starred as Bridget von Hammersmark in the director’s 2009 film Inglourious Basterds, reflected on her casting experience in January.

The podcast Reign With Josh Smith is on its eleventh episode.

Despite the fact that Kruger’s performance was well-received and earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, she claims Tarantino, 58, initially refused to cast her.

“He put everyone through their paces.

He didn’t want to audition me because he didn’t like a movie I was in,” she explained.

“So he didn’t believe in me right away.”

He auditioned me because there was no one else left to audition.”

Kruger claims that the filmmaker “wouldn’t see me in the United States” and that she had to pay for her own plane ticket to Germany in order to be considered for an audition.

“So, I had to jump through all these hoops that really irritated my nose, but I was like, ‘You know what, f–k him.'”

I’m just going to do it to show him that I can.’

“Thankfully, everything worked out,” she continued, “but it sometimes seems so unfair, and you have to change the narrative.”

When The 355 star and host Josh Smith were talking about “f–k you moments” in their lives, the revelation came up.

Kruger, who trained as a ballerina before pursuing a career in acting, has grown stronger as a result of the rejection she has faced as both a dancer and an actress.

She admitted, “It’s taken me a long time to rise above that.”

“Every day isn’t easy.”

It’s just that I think as you get older, you have other things on your mind, so it’s more like, ‘F–k you!'”

Kruger previously discussed her time working with Tarantino in 2018, when the filmmaker was accused of mistreating actors.

The actress took to social media at the time to defend the Oscar winner, claiming that he once insisted on choking Kruger himself while filming a scene for Inglorious Basterds.

