Fabulous’ What’s Hot 2022 beauty box – for just £38 you can get £263 worth of beauty must-haves.

Looking for a makeover for 2022?

We’ve partnered with Latest in Beauty for our latest Fabulous beauty box to bring you the definitive edit of 2022’s hottest cosmetic products in one fantastic beauty box.

Here’s what you should know:

I’m looking for the Fabulous What’s Hot 2021 beauty box, but I can’t find it anywhere.

Beauty fans can now order their box from Latest In Beauty, whether it’s for themselves or for someone else.

Our brand-new What’s Hot 2022 beauty box, bursting with our favorite beauty products for the new year, contains 13 of the most buzzed-about products at a discounted price.

The Fabulous What’s Hot 2022 edit has all of your beauty needs covered, whether it’s a product containing the latest IT ingredients, techy innovations, or simply a cult classic we don’t think you should be without.

With a total value of £263, you can get the box today for just £38 – a saving of £225.

What can you expect to find inside the Fabulous What’s Hot 2022 beauty box?

Our What’s Hot 2022 box has everything you’ll need for the new year, from fake tan to super-nourishing serums.

If your skin feels tight this winter, Eucerin can help.

Apply after cleansing to rehydrate dry skin with Hyaluron-Filler Skin Refining Serum, which is the drink of moisture it requires.

Following that, apply Prai Beauty MenoGlow Collagen Boosting Cremegel Moisturizer, which is formulated with skin-plumping collagen and soothing aloe vera to lock in moisture and leave skin smooth and supple.

To give skin an extra boost of hydration, apply Florena 24H Hydrating Face Mask for ten minutes in the morning or Florena Firming Face Mask while you’re soaking in the tub.

If you have acne-prone skin, use Skin Proud Unplug Detox Clay Stick once a week to clear pores and balance excess oil.

If your skin is suffering from the January blues, Amanda Harrington The Jet Set Duo can help.

You’ll look like you’ve just stepped off a plane with three shades of the cult fake tan to choose from, even if you haven’t been to an airport in over a year.

Starting with Doctors Formula Beauty Blur, we’ve got enough make-up to completely revamp your entire bag.

The multitasking primer evens out skin tone, hides blemishes, and keeps makeup in place all day.

Benefit Cosmetics Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara is your best bet for luscious lashes.

The intense black formula lifts and volumizes limp lashes in an instant and won’t smudge or cause panda eyes.

Looking for a lipstick that doesn’t budge?

