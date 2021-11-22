Face Mask Selfies by Celebs: Sheet Masks, Eye Patches, and More

Most skincare products take weeks (or even months!) to show results, but there is one category that provides immediate gratification: face masks.

Five to 30 minutes is usually all it takes to see the brightening, toning, and calming effects of clays and muds, as well as sheets and patches.

Quickies are ideal for Sunday self-care or prepping for a big night out because they provide immediate satisfaction, so it’s no surprise that celebrities adore them.

Carrie Underwood, Emma Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Diane Kruger, and others love to post pictures of themselves on social media wearing under-eye gels, colorful clay masks, and Hannibal Lecter-inspired sheets, whether they’re getting ready for the red carpet or just need a pick-me-up.

While the potent concoctions may appear insane when worn, the benefits are well worth it, which is why some of Hollywood’s most dapper dudes (think: Ansel Elgort, Chris Pratt, and Matthew Morrison) have even taken part in mask selfies.

Continue scrolling to see celebrities proudly flaunting their face mask game!

Sheet Masks, Eye Patches, and More: Celebrity Face Mask Selfies

