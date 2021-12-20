Faith Hill Explains Why She Agreed to Act With Her Husband in ‘1883’

Faith Hill Explains Why She Finally Agreed to Act With Her Husband in ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will play married couple James and Margaret Dutton as they travel west to Montana in 1883, bringing their real-life marriage into the Yellowstone universe.

Hill told Deadline what it was about 1883 that convinced her to join her husband on the new Paramount(plus) series, which also stars Sam Elliott, ahead of its premiere on Sunday.

“By this point, Tim had probably said yes, and I knew [showrunner Taylor Sheridan]was an incredible writer,” Hill said.

“However, I went in to do something with my husband…we’d been asked to do this a lot, to be on screen together.”

This had to be unlike anything else, period.

I just didn’t want to part with it.”

Despite her reservations at first, the country star was persuaded after reading the first few episodes’ script.

"Wow, this is incredible," Hill reflected.

“Holy cow, is this incredible,” Hill reflected.

“So I expressed my interest.

As the episodes continued to roll in, Hill admitted she had “never read anything like it,” particularly in the portrayal of James and Margaret’s eldest daughter, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May).

“As a woman, as a mother of three daughters, I just thought, ‘My God, this is extraordinary writing for anyone, but it’s truly extraordinary for a young woman,'” Hill explained.

She also praised her co-stars’ work, saying, “And I just felt the characters were great.”

They were brightly colored.

They were a lot of fun.

Tragic events have occurred.

There is zeal.

The singer continued, “There’s a little bit of humor, and Sam [Elliott] and LaMonica [Garrett] bring it in various ways.”

Hill became so engrossed in Sheridan’s scripts that she neglected to consider what it would be like to actually shoot the show.

“If you want my honest opinion, I pretty much underestimated it all,” she admitted.

“I knew I wasn’t afraid of putting in long hours.

I don’t believe anyone in this room is.

Tim is not one of them.

We only know how to live because we grew up with hardworking parents.”

Sheridan did warn that the shoot would be unlike anything they’d done before, and that maintaining the film’s authenticity would be “really, really difficult.”

“It was difficult, both physically and mentally, but we persevered…

