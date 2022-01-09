Faith Hill had ‘Windburn’ and a ‘Ton of Dirt’ on her face due to extreme weather conditions in ‘1883’.

Life in the Wild West is depicted in 1883, a Paramount(plus) prequel to Yellowstone.

In the show, real-life married couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw play a couple.

Together, they set out as Dutton immigrants on a quest to establish themselves in a new land, and fans get to witness the various obstacles they face along the way.

However, filming hasn’t been easy, and Hill revealed that she had to deal with the elements while filming scenes for 1883.

The show 1883 follows the Dutton family on their journey across the Great Plains, as well as the early days of the Dutton dynasty before the Yellowstone era.

So, where did 1883 get its start?

The Teal Mango reports that the show was filmed primarily in Texas and Montana in the Southwest and West.

According to the publication, the production frequently used Park County, Montana, near Yellowstone National Park.

According to reports, the show also filmed in Fort Worth, Texas.

LaMonica Garrett also mentioned filming in Montana on a windy day.

Garrett explained, “We were in Montana, and it was probably the coldest day of the year.”

“Me, Sam [Elliott], and Tim [McGraw] are on our horses on top of the hill, and there was about to start a gunfight, and the wind was howling, like it was just… things were being thrown around, cameras tipping over.”

Faith Hill, a cast member of 1883, also discussed the challenges she faced while filming the show.

Hill and fellow actor Isabel May talked about the weather in an interview with Collider.

Hill admitted that filming the show was a “challenge,” but that it “had to be” because living during that time period presented so many challenges.

When it came to shooting in direct sunlight, Hill said, “we wore a lot of sunscreen.”

May added, “We’ve also been in very cold environments.”

“We started at 106 degrees and dropped to 12 degrees.”

“With very strong winds,” Hill added.

“We got windburn,” says the narrator.

We ended up with a lot of dirt on our faces.

There’s a lot of dirt.

So it’s possible that this shields us from the sun.

… You should probably cover your face if you visit Texas in the summer.”

Hill also said she learned a lot from the crew and that filming gave her a new appreciation for civilization.

She also spent a lot of time cleaning her nails, ears, and hair of dirt.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill aren’t known for filming shows on a regular basis…

