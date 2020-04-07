Faizze Clans Cizzorz and Pokimane play XXXX live for Verizon’s ‘Pay It Foward Live’ [Video]

Pokimane and Cizzorz from FaZe Clan play together Fourteen days Tuesday, April 7, twice a week for the latest edition of Verizons Pay It Forward Live Streaming series to support small businesses affected by COVID-19. Watch the action above live from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The streamers had previously crossed at Cizzorz and asked Poki to complete his now infamous escape room Fourteen days Obstacle course, which leads to an entertaining tantrum – but tonight, the two high-level players will band together to hunt Victory Royales together for a big cause. “data-reactid =” 26 “> The streamers crossed each other clearly when Cizzorz challenged Poki to complete his now infamous escape room Fourteen days Obstacle course, which leads to an entertaining tantrum – but tonight the two high-level players will team up to hunt Victory Royales together for a great cause.

The two superstar streamers will not only play live, but also connect with viewers and encourage fans to support companies in their own communities by doing everything to support them – shop online, shop in advance, when the crisis comes over and the shops reopen or order a meal. Verizon will also donate $ 10 to small businesses, up to $ 2.5 million if the hashtag #PayItForwardLive is used on Twitter.

Pokimane and Cizzorz will be broadcast live on Tuesday, April 7th as part of Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live. (Photo: Getty Images) More

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” It is an honor for me to be included in the second become # PayItForwardLIVE gaming event with Verizon, “said Cizzorz.” Small businesses are such an important part of my life and are currently struggling with the COVID crisis. I want to get the FaZe clan community and my voice to support this important initiative. ” Last week To pay in advance The game streaming event featured Cizzorz ‘FaZe clan colleagues Nate Hill and Marshmello. “data-reactid =” 39 “>” I am honored to participate in the second # PayItForwardLIVE gaming event with Verizon, “said Cizzorz.” Small businesses are so important I want the FaZe clan community and my voice to support this important initiative. ” Last week To pay in advance The game streaming event consisted of Cizzorz ‘FaZe clan colleagues Nate Hill and Marshmello.

“I am proud to be part of #PayItForwardLIVE with Verizon to support their important small business initiative,” said Pokimane. “I’m so happy to still be able to do my job, but others aren’t so happy and.” I hope that our efforts can help some of the needy in this crisis. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Cizzorz has been on the spot with his career since 2011 through publication call of Duty Black Ops Videos on YouTube. Over the years, he set several top 50 records in different ones call of Duty Guessing, but more recently has been focused Fourteen days. Cizzorz has over 4 million YouTube subscribers, and in addition to its excellent gameplay, is known to be extremely tough to create Fourteen days Obstacle course that is known to be difficult to complete, even for professional players. “data-reactid =” 41 “> Cizzorz has been on site since 2011 and starts his career with the publication call of Duty Black Ops Videos on YouTube. Over the years, he set several top 50 records in different ones call of Duty Guessing, but more recently has been focused Fourteen days. Cizzorz has over 4 million YouTube subscribers, and in addition to its excellent gameplay, is known to be extremely tough to create Fourteen days Obstacle course that is known to be difficult to complete, even for professional players.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Pokimane has been streaming live on Twitch since 2013 and 2012 developed into one of the most popular streamers on the platform and garnered more than 100 million views there. First the very popular MOBA game was played and commented on League of Legends, Poki jumped on the Fourteen days Zug in 2018. It is not only one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, but also operates two extremely successful YouTube channels with a total of over 5 million subscribers. “data-reactid =” 42 “> Pokimane has been streaming live on Twitch since 2013 and has become one of the most popular streamer on the platform and has garnered more than 100 million views there. First the very popular MOBA game was played and commented on League of Legends, Poki jumped on the Fourteen days Zug in 2018. It is not only one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, but also operates two extremely successful YouTube channels with a total of 5 million subscribers.

The Pokimane-Cizzorz gameplay is archived here for a week.

For more information about what Verizon does to help customers and small businesses, go to verizon.com/about/news/our-response-coronavirus.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Verizon is the parent company of Yahoo.“data-reactid =” 45 “>Verizon is the parent company of Yahoo.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals. “data-reactid =” 55 “>For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals.