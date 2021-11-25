Fake Galaxy’s Edge Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon has Star Wars fans freaking out.

Fans of Star Wars are going insane over a fake Galaxy’s Edge Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon.

Star Wars fans couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s Galaxy’s Edge balloon.

It was essentially an augmented reality experience that some people were able to view through their goggles.

As the crowd watched in awe, the Millennium Falcon whisked an alien and his small Porg away.

Al Roker appeared to be having a good time, especially when the iconic ship sped away.

Little Porgs were floating around, and the people at home appeared to be completely perplexed by the situation.

The fact that the balloons were CGI and that there was probably nothing in the sky for the people on the ground to react to was probably the most amusing aspect of the entire segment.

Grogu also made an appearance this morning, which was a treat for Star Wars fans.

As part of a collaboration with Funko to commemorate The Child, the Mandalorian’s biggest star floated through.

People on social media seemed to enjoy that very real balloon as well.

Overall, Dinsey and Lucasfilm had a strong Thanksgiving Day showing.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” according to Disney’s website.

“A thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space, it has become home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream.”

It’s also a convenient safe haven for those trying to avoid the First Order’s expanding reach.

While Batuu is new to us, it is clearly known to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a launching pad for epic adventures.”

Let us know if you saw this strange balloon at home in the comments, and be sure to check out the best Tweets below:

I'm really looking forward to watching the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on @nbc next week, especially the debut flight of the Funko Grogu-inspired balloon!

This year’s parade is taking the Star Wars theme to a whole new level.

But why couldn't the Porg balloon be real?!?

When the Millenium Falcon makes an appearance at the #ThanksgivingDayParade! 🤩@starwarspic.twitter.com/KGsiYdYxvB — Anabella Poland (@AnabellaPoland) November 25, 2021

They just said “where’s Han Solo” on the macys day parade when the millennium falcon showed up. #StarWarspic.twitter.com/DJfyR0sdf3 — Logan (@LoganRieger_) November 25, 2021

So a #StarWars augmented reality moment just happened @ #MacysParade when the Falcon showed up – must’ve been weird and boring in person. pic.twitter.com/O50QnA0PO2 — Jeff Goldsmith (@yogoldsmith) November 25, 2021

Looks like @StarWars invaded the #MacysParade with an AR ‘balloon’ chasing some Porgs before it was whisked away by the Millennium Falcon. pic.twitter.com/z20CMXg4X1 — Tariq J. Malik (@tariqjmalik) November 25, 2021