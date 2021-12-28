Falynn Pina of the Real Housewives of Orange County and her fiancé Jaylan Banks have released the first photo of their daughter.

Falynn Pina of the Real Housewives of Orange County and her fiancé Jaylan Banks have shared the first photo of their daughter.

The couple shared a photo from what appears to be a newborn photoshoot on Instagram on Monday.

The couple shared a photo from what appears to be a newborn photoshoot on Instagram on Monday.

Emma is dressed in a fuzzy white blanket and has a blush-colored rose hair clip pinned to her full head of hair in the photos.

Falynn captioned the adorable photo, “Emma Photographer: @morrisde,” while Jaylan captioned it, “Emma Sang Pina (: @morrisde ) @emma_pina,” tagging the newborn’s newly-created Instagram account.

Falynn and Jaylan’s first child together is Emma, who is also the RHOA star’s first daughter.

From a previous relationship, the 32-year-old has three sons, Dylan and Liam.

“Emma Sang Pina She’s absolutely perfect and healthy,” Falynn wrote alongside a photo of their daughter’s tiny hand.

The date is 11.26.21.”

In a video posted to her YouTube channel in August, the couple, who got engaged in October, announced that they were expecting their first child together.

“Jaylan and I are going to have a baby,” Falynn said in the video.

“I’m expecting a child with Jaylan.”

We’re going to have yet another addition to our wacky crew.

Welcome aboard, Jaylan. It’s his first child.”

“I realize that a lot of you and a lot of blogs have heard about our little news,” she said of their pregnancy announcement. “We just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark.”

Jaylan, who was sitting next to his pregnant girlfriend, also talked about what it’s like to be a new father.

“I’m as prepared as I’ll ever be,” Jaylan said of his first child.

“I’ve always wanted a father figure in my life, so I’m returning what I’ve never received…I’m ready to embark on this new adventure with you.”

Falynn has been focusing on her baby girl and her new relationship with Jaylan while her very public divorce from her now-ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, has played out on the internet.

‘RHOA’s Falynn Pina and Fiancé Jaylan Banks Share First Photo of Daughter

