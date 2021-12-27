Falynn Pina of the Real Housewives of Orange County Shares the First Photo of Her Baby Daughter Emma

Falynn Pina of the Real Housewives of Orange County Shares First Photo of Emma, Her Baby Daughter

Falynn Pina and her fiancé Jaylan Banks of the Real Housewives of Atlanta have shared the first photo of their daughter Emma, who was born in November.

Take a look at the exclusive photo below.

Hello, universe.

Emma is a newcomer to the scene.

E! can exclusively reveal the first photo of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina and her fiancé Jaylan Banks’ newest addition to the family: their adorable daughter Emma, who was born in November.

The baby is swaddled in a fluffy white blanket with a white flower just above her ear in the photo.

Falynn and her fiancé Jaylan have one child together, Emma.

In fact, this is the first daughter for the reality TV star, who has three sons from a previous relationship: Troy, Dylan, and Liam.

“Emma is the easiest baby,” Falynn said of her daughter to E! News.

“Troy, Dylan, and Liam enjoy assisting and acting as big brothers to her.”

The couple, who got engaged in October, first revealed they were expecting in August with a video on Falynn’s YouTube channel, in which she said, “We’re adding another little one to the crazy bunch.”

“Welcome aboard, Jaylan, it’s his first child.”

The Bravo star said at the time that she thought Jaylan would make a great father because he was already “an amazing father figure” to her boys.

Jaylan praised Falynn after the birth of their daughter, telling E! News in November, “Falynn did such an amazing job.”

“She’s Superwoman in the truest sense of the word.”

Emma is stunning and in excellent health.”

Falynn shared on Instagram earlier this month how Jaylan has fully embraced his dual roles as a new father and a caring fiancé.

“This man knows how to warm my heart,” she wrote. “Emma had an upset tummy last night, and for you parents out there, you know how brutal this can be,” she explained.

“Let’s just say I didn’t get much sleep last night; my fiancé awoke this morning, took Emma from me, cleaned the house, and woke me up (hours later lol) with breakfast in bed, flowers, and a card with a special surprise inside that had me cracking up because it had no expiration date!”

“I awoke with breakfast, a clean house, and a laugh,” she continued.

