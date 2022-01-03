Family Album: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids

Sweetest Moments With Their Kids: A Family Album by Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin enjoy life with their six children, whom they call the Baldwinitos.

The couple married in New York City in June 2012 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, the following year.

In August 2013, the Living Clearly Method author tweeted, “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our daughter Carmen Gabriela.”

“She is the epitome of perfection.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost announced she was expecting baby No. 2 just before the little one’s second birthday.

(In 1995, the actor and his then-wife, Kim Basinger, welcomed their daughter Ireland Baldwin into the world.)

With her yoga posture of the day, tadasana, the fitness guru announced the news.

Alec knelt in the sand, holding Carmen, as the Spaniard posed with her shirt pulled up at the beach.

In a January 2015 Instagram post, the toddler kissed her mother’s bare stomach.

Five months later, Rafael arrived, followed by Leonardo and Romeo in September 2016 and May 2018, respectively.

Eduardo was born in September 2020, five months before the couple welcomed their second child in secret.

Hilaria and the Emmy winner have been open about their plans for baby No. 2 in the past.

Although she had five children, she had two miscarriages within a year.

“We are so lucky with our four healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this,” the Yoga Vida cofounder captioned her Instagram post after the second was born in November 2019.

“I told [Carmen] that this baby wasn’t going to come after all,” she said, “but we’ll try very hard to give her a little sister another time.” The couple announced their second pregnancy in April 2020.

With such a large family, the former yoga instructor has learned how to resolve conflicts among her children.

In March 2020, Hilaria told Us Weekly exclusively, “They do fight, obviously.”

“I just have a big rule that we have to be a good team,” she says.

We have “good team” written in Spanish on our wedding rings.

When there’s a disagreement, you can’t hurt anyone and must instead use your words.

You are not permitted to use foul language.”

Continue scrolling to see her and Alec’s most memorable moments with their large family, including Halloween costumes and beach trips.

