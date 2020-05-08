Family donate four acres of land to plant ‘remembrance garden’

A family have donated four acres of their land so people can plant trees to say goodbye to their loved ones during the coronavirus crisis.

Andy Bradshaw, 59, from Wrea Green, Lancashire came up with the idea of a ‘remembrance garden’ after hearing ‘so many stories’ of people losing their loved ones, and being unable to properly grieve because of lockdown restrictions.

His daughter Ashley, 25, who is helping to deal with the hundreds of requests the family have already received, said that within hours of posting on Facebook, the family had over a thousand responses.

She told FEMAIL the emails so far have been ‘heartbreaking’, and that she hopes the garden lasts ‘for generations’ as a place people can remember their loved ones.

‘So many people have emailed me about family members dying,’ Ashley said.

‘They haven’t been able to go to the funeral and they’re struggling to deal with that, so to have somewhere people can go and come back to. We want it to last a really long time.

Andy came up with the idea after gifting his best friend a tree following the death of his brother, and was reminded of the gesture after being sent a photo a couple of weeks ago.

‘About a year ago we brought some trees’, said Ashley, ‘A similar time, one of his best friend’s brother’s passed away. They gave one of the trees to the family and planted it just behind their house.

‘It’s grown and grown and we were sent a photos of it a couple of weeks ago and I think that was probably partly in the back of my dad’s mind.

‘We’re hearing so many stories of so many people losing their loved ones and not being able to say proper goodbye, my inbox at the moment is absolutely heartbreaking.’

The family – grandma Ivy, dad Andy, mum Angie, their children Ashley and Aaron, and their partners Phil and Amy – received a rapid response online and have now had over 100 requests for trees.

‘He posted it about four or five on Sunday and it had 1,500 shares that evening. It went on from there, so we set up an email address so people could get in touch with us properly’.

She told the responses have been ‘mostly’ from local people, but insists they ‘don’t want to turn people away’.

Andy predicts the family will be able to plant ‘a few thousand trees’ and insisted: ‘If the space fills up we’ll find another field somehow and expand it’.

The family have given the land for the project as well as purchasing fencing, however several people have already asked to contribute to the garden, so they’ve set up a crowdfunding page for those who wish to donate.

‘We have a small building company, said Ashley, ‘ We build houses, so the land was bought with that in mind really, but this is just so much more important than that at the moment. ‘

She added: ‘We’re trying to work it out and we’re open to ideas from people. We’re fencing it off and we will invite people down to plant their own trees.

‘We’re hoping people will donate bird boxes and wildflowers, so we can make it a beautiful space for everybody.’

‘They can help take care of the wood and feel like it’s something they are involved in and own as well, the local council are involved and behind it.’