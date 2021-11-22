Family Photos from Celebrity Parents’ Epic Summer 2021 Vacations with Their Kids

Witney Carson, Kristin Cavallari, and other celebrities have shared pictures from their summer vacations with their children.

In May, the 27-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro flew to Hawaii with her husband, Carson McAllister, and their son, Leo.

“I think he likes it,” the choreographer captioned Instagram photos of her and her baby boy on the beach at the start of their vacation.

“These are the most adorable smiles I’ve ever seen.”

From “family bathroom selfies” to professional photos taken in front of a waterfall, the Utah native continued to document her time in “paradise with [her]boys.”

Carson had given birth to her son four months prior to the trip.

The season 19 winner told Us Weekly exclusively in February that her “goal” was to return to the ABC show.

“That’s what I’m aiming for.”

For the time being, that is in the works.

So if anything changes, we’ll just go with it, but for now, that’s what we’re aiming for,” Carson said, adding that she’ll be “chilling” with Leo until August.

Cavallari, 34, who has three children with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, took a break in June with the help of a tropical vacation.

“Cabo kisses,” the star of Very Cavallari captioned a sweet photo of her and her daughter kissing in a cave.

She went on to post photos of Saylor’s older brothers running on the beach, which she dubbed “cheugies in training.”

Kenya Moore and Kate Hudson’s families also spent their vacations at the beach.

On June 27, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, was all smiles with estranged husband Marc Daly and daughter Brooklyn, 2, while the actress, 42, spent the day exploring Greece beaches with her 2-year-old daughter Rani.

In June, Jessie James Decker traveled to Europe with her husband, Eric Decker, and their three children, Vivianne, 7, Eric, 5, and Forrest, 3, on a trip that took them from Italy to Greece.

After the first leg of their trip, the country singer captioned an Instagram photo on June 10 with the message, “Greece, we love you!”

“Thank you for a once-in-a-lifetime experience with amazing people.

Our trip came to a close with a visit to Athens, which was a highlight.

It was not as well received by the children.

