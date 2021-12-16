Fan Reactions To Kim Cattrall’s Absence From “And Just Like That…”

Kim Cattrall Responds to Fan Reactions to Her Absence From “And Just Like That…”

Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, is noticeably absent from the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… The actor has previously explained why she isn’t on the show, and she recently went on a social media spree liking fan comments about her absence.

Here are some of Cattrall’s favorite tweets, as well as what fans can expect to see her do next.

Kim Cattrall has previously expressed her dissatisfaction with her experience filming Sex and the City.

She has stated that the show played a role in her divorce from her third husband, Mark Levinson, as well as the fact that she is childless.

Cattrall also stated that the shooting schedule necessitated days that were sometimes longer than 18 hours long, with little time for rest in between.

Her negative experience with Sex in the City prompted her to announce that she would no longer be a part of the series after filming Sex in the City 2 in 2010.

Cattrall’s absence from And Just Like That… is also due to her ongoing feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in both Sex and the City and And Just Like That… The two women have vastly different accounts of the events that led to their friendship’s demise.

Finally, Michael Patrick King, showrunner of And Just Like That…, has stated that Kim Cattrall was never considered for the reboot of the popular series.

“And Just Like That… was never four,” he said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn’t want to play Samantha anymore while we were making the movie, so it was never on the radar as a four.”

Cattrall recently broke her silence on the Sex in the City reboot by liking a number of tweets about her absence from the show.

“Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off,” read one fan tweet that the actor liked, followed by a red heart emoji.

“And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in,” wrote another fan tweet, which Cattrall liked.

The tweet also included a gif of Cattrall smoking, along with the caption, “I’m a lady who needs a smoke.”

“I don’t smoke.”…

