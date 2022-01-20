Fan Theory from ‘Encanto’ Suggestions Magical Powers Are Based on Three Themes: It’s Quite Convincing

Encanto enthralls Disney fans with its magical abilities, message of individuality, and endearing protagonists.

To further explore the film’s lore and mythos, fan theories have sprung up all over the Internet.

The Madrigal powers are said to be based on the Power of Three, according to one fascinating Encanto fan theory.

Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) is a young Colombian girl who lives with her family in a beautiful home.

The matriarch of the family is Abuela Alma (voiced by Mara Cecilia Botero).

Encanto depicts the development of this family’s abilities as a result of a magical candle.

Mirabel, on the other hand, is the family’s only member who does not have any abilities.

The young girl feels excluded from the family’s magic, but she becomes increasingly concerned as she learns that it is fading.

But it’s not just the magic that’s on the line.

Mirabel is concerned that this will permanently separate the family.

She’ll go to any length to protect the candle’s magical abilities and save her family from impending disaster.

Encanto’s understanding of magic powers, or gifts as the family refers to them, is explored further in a Reddit fan theory.

The original poster describes themselves as an “avid” Charmed fan, which prompted their theory.

Each group of siblings and powers is divided into threes, they noticed.

Each one is built around a thematic trifecta.

Julieta (Angela Cepeda), Pepa (Carolina Gaitan), and Bruno (John Leguizamo) are the generation of Julieta’s family.

Their abilities are based on events from the past, present, and future.

Julieta heals past wounds, Pepa modifies current weather, and Bruno foresees the future.

Dolores (voiced by Adassa), Camilo (voiced by Rhenzy Feliz), and Antonio (voiced by Ravi Cabot-Conyers) are the next three characters.

Their abilities stem from the maxims “hear no evil, see no evil, and speak no evil.”

Dolores has super hearing abilities, Camilo can assume anyone’s appearance, and Antonio is able to communicate with animals.

Isabela (voiced by Diane Guerrero), Luisa (voiced by Jessica Darrow), and Mirabel round out the group.

Their abilities are based on their beauty, brawn, and intelligence.

Luisa is so powerful that she can move buildings, and Isabela grows beautiful plants.

Mirabel may not possess the same abilities as the others, but she is the brain behind everything.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Encanto had the good fortune of opening exclusively in theaters.

The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

