Fancy Parties, Sledding, and More: Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Holiday Celebrations

Fancy Parties, Sledding, and More: Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Christmas Celebrations

The Kardashian family, who are known for their elaborate December holiday setups, didn’t let anything stop them this year.

On Friday, December 24, matriarch Kris Jenner captioned their family’s annual holiday card, “Merry Christmas from my family to yours!!!! I love you!! God bless you!!!!.”

The Safely founder, 66, was all smiles in the Instagram photo as she posed with her daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, as well as several of her grandchildren.

The group wore brown sweatsuits that were all the same color.

Jenner had begun her holiday celebrations just hours before when she and daughter Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker released their first Christmas single.

“A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year, and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums, and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!!” Jenner Communications founder wrote on Friday on her social media page.

“Merry Christmas, everyone! Check out (hashtag)linkinbio for a link to my version of Jingle Bells.”

Jenner hosted an elaborate Christmas Eve party for her children and grandchildren, complete with formal gowns, multiple Christmas trees, and a visit from Santa Claus, as a result of her holiday social media posts.

”Twas the night before Christmas,” the former Revenge Body host, 37, captioned a photo of herself twirling in a silver gown and sipping champagne on Instagram on Friday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have been planning their holiday celebrations for months, with elaborate “Elf on the Shelf” setups, unique home decor, and festive holiday plans.

“Every morning during the month of December, @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake the kids,” the Skims mogul, 41, wrote in an Instagram Story on December 12, mentioning Grammy winner Philip Cornish, who played a sweet melody on a grand piano each morning.

The Selfish author, who has three children with estranged husband Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, is all decked out.

