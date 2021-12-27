Fans adore Joanna Gaines’ magical Christmas surprise for the Gaines kids, which she shared in a video.

As evidenced by a short video montage Joanna shared on her Instagram account, Chip and Joanna Gaines made the Christmas holiday special for their children.

Many of her fans said they shared the fun tradition and loved seeing one special surprise in the mix.

On December, Joanna shared a photo of herself on Instagram.

25 to show a glimpse of the holiday calm before the storm.

‘Twas the night before Christmas,’ Gaines captioned the video.

Candles, a brightly lit Christmas tree decked out with silver ornaments, and garland greenery draped along the banister were some of the elements of her holiday decorations visible to her followers.

Gaines also displayed a holiday Santa photo, a sleeping child, her son Crew’s tree with reindeer ornaments (which she detailed on the Magnolia website), a collection of miniature houses on the fireplace mantle, and a fun retro TV set toy on their piano.

Finally, she panned across the dining room, and some viewers noticed something unusual: the doorway was covered in wrapping paper to prevent her children from seeing the living room! Joanna walked a little closer to the wide doorway to take a closer look before revealing the festive room, which featured another large decorated Christmas tree and carefully hung stockings.

Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Many of Chip and Joanna’s fans adored the Gaines kids’ surprise element.

One follower recalled how gift wrap had obscured their view of the Christmas tree.

They wrote, “What the!! I have never seen or heard of anyone else putting wrapping paper up over an entryway.”

“That’s something my parents have done since I was a kid so we can’t see the gifts in the morning and then we all run through it and see everything at the same time.”

“It’s great to see someone else do it!”

Others contributed their own take on obstructing the view of gifts.

“It used to be a Christmas morning tradition in my family to hang a blanket across the doorway to the living room as well!” one fan remarked.

“I love how you wrapped the opening into the room for the kids, it’s so beautiful!”

Another follower commented, “What a wonderful tradition!”

“Even when they’re older, you’ll have to keep the tradition going.”

Good luck…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines)