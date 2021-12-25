Fans applaud Kate Garraway for performing a brave reading in front of the Royals despite the heartbreaking Derek update.

KATE Gawrrawy bravely read a poem on the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, putting her sad news about husband Derek Draper out of her mind.

In front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals, the TV host read Christina Rossetti’s poem Love Came Down at Christmas.

Despite the heartbreaking news about her husband, Kate managed to get through the message of hope wearing a cream coat over a red top.

“Love came down at Christmas, love was born at Christmas, star and angels gave the sign,” she read.

“We worship the Godhead, love incarnate, love divine, we worship our Jesus, but wherewith for sacred sign, love shall be our token, love shall be yours, and love shall be mine.”

“Love for God and all men, for plea, gift, and sign.”

Derek was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 in March of last year.

He was critically ill and spent more than a year in the hospital before being able to return home in April to be cared for by Kate and their children.

Viewers at the Royal Carols couldn’t believe Kate was able to keep her composure while delivering the poem.

“Kate Garraway,” says the narrator.

I’m not sure how she manages to keep going and juggling everything she does.

“She’s superhuman,” one Twitter user wrote.

Kate’s brave reading follows an emotional message about her Christmas plans with her husband Derek Draper.

As Derek, 54, continued his recovery from coronavirus, the TV host told her co-host Richard Bacon about how the holiday season was for her family.

Kate, 54, told Richard, 46, on the ITV breakfast show about the extraordinary moment they realized the former lobbyist “could understand” her.

She explained how, despite the fact that he is still recovering physically after a two-year battle with the virus, he will be present for the holidays.

“Sometimes it feels like he’s not present with you,” the mother-of-two said of her husband, who is still having difficulty communicating verbally.

Despite his exhaustion and mobility issues, Kate revealed that he had laughed during a family discussion about money before the holidays.

“Who’s most likely to find money on the floor and keep it?” Derek’s family had been asked as part of a fun game at home.

“Everyone in the room exclaimed, ‘Darcy!’ at the same time, and Derek burst out laughing,” Kate said.

“It was a lovely moment because you thought to yourself, ‘He gets it, he gets it.'”

Richard then inquired as to whether the occurrences were becoming more frequent, as…

