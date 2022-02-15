Fans are concerned about Kanye West’s Instagram posts about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ahead of the release of Jeen-Yuhs.

KIM Kardashian’s fans are “concerned” about Kanye West’s “alarming number of posts” about Pete Davidson ahead of the release of West’s new documentary on Wednesday.

Kardashian, who divorced West after seven years of marriage in February 2021, has been dealing with her ex’s recent public outbursts just days before the release of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

“I am really worried for kim kardashian. what kanye west is posting on instagram makes me nervous for her. hope she’s okay,” one Twitter user wrote in response to West’s latest comments.

“I usually don’t care about anything related to the Kardashians,” one person said, “but Kanye’s behavior is creepy and obsessive, and it has me concerned for Kim’s safety.”

All of this happens just weeks before the premiere of West’s documentary on Netflix on February 16, 2022.

What exactly does ‘Skete’ imply?

Although Kanye West has not stated that Sketedoes refers to Davidson, it is unclear what the name actually means.

Skete appears to be a misspelling of skeet, which is a type of trapshooting that uses clay pigeons.

Although a slang meaning of the word is sperm ejaculation.

With the word “skeeter,” it can also refer to a “trashy” white male who is sometimes referred to as a “hillbilly.”

Continued: Why does Kanye refer to Davidson as Skete?

Ye seemed to refer to Pete as “Skete” in a series of posts and air his grievances.

“Hold your spouse close,” one post read, before being removed.

Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them, because there’s a Skete waiting in every dirty a** alley to help you destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your kids.”

Skete is Kanye West’s nickname for Pete Davidson.

Ye posted an image of a man in a chokehold on Instagram on February 14, 2022.

“Please don’t do anything physical to Skete at my wife’s request,” the rapper wrote. “I’m going to handle the situation myself.”

Skete does not appear to be referring to Davidson, according to West.

Fans, on the other hand, believe that “Skete” could refer to both Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian as a couple, similar to the term “Kimye.”

“Skete” is a slang term with a variety of explicit meanings, according to Urban Dictionary.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye when?

In February 2021, the reality star filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44.

