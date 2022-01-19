Fans are debating whether ‘Avatar 2’ or ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is better value for money.

Hollywood studios are constantly squabbling over the best release dates for their most anticipated films.

With the release dates for Avatar 2 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Disney’s 20th Century Studios and Warner Bros. are doing just that.

They both have the same release date, and fans are debating which film is more worth their money and time.

There are a lot of big movies coming out this year.

Many of these films were pushed back from their original release dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Moviegoers are eager to see multiple versions of these films, but this results in an overabundance of big releases this year.

Many moviegoers will only see a certain number of films in a month.

A large number of sequels are included among those titles.

Just a few examples include Jackass Forever, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Legally Blonde 3, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jurassic World Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Audiences are more likely to spend their hard-earned cash on films that commemorate memorable theater visits.

I completely forgot about Avatar, and I haven’t seen the first Aquaman film, so… https:t.comINvKFUH87

Both Avatar 2 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have a December release date.

16

Although this isn’t the typical summer slot that the major studios compete for, it is unquestionably during peak movie season.

Because the target audiences for Avatar 2 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are so similar, this is a particularly tense game of Chicken.

As a result of the release date announcements, both movies trended on Twitter.

The majority of fans favor one over the other based on a variety of factors.

Because of Amber Heard’s involvement, some people are avoiding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, while others believe it’s been too long since the first Avatar came out for them to care about a sequel.

Many Twitter users believe that Avatar 2 will destroy Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at the box office, regardless of their personal tastes in films.

The long-awaited sequel from James Cameron will undoubtedly be the talk of the town.

Some fans believe that the release date conflict will be resolved by the end of December.

The release of Avatar 2 has been pushed several times, so it’s unlikely to happen again.

Some Twitter users believe Warner Bros. will delay the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom until 2023 in order to…

