Fans are ecstatic about the new Morbius video.

The New Morbius Clip Has Fans Excited

At CCXP Worlds 2021 on Saturday, Sony debuted a new trailer for the upcoming film Morbius, starring Jared Leto and set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and fans are loving it.

Leto will play the titular Dr. in the film.

Michael Morbius is a scientist who sets out to find a cure for the rare blood disease that afflicts him, in the hopes of saving not only himself but others who suffer from the same illness.

However, in his attempt to cure himself, he creates a new problem by turning into a vampiric creature.

Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, and Michael Keaton also appear in the film alongside Leto.

Leto’s doctor transforms from human to vampire in a new scene, which has unfortunate consequences for a few men who try to stop him.

The clip shows how powerful Morbius can be, and fans are enthralled by what they see.

Marvel fans took to social media shortly after the clip’s release to express their excitement for the upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters on January 28, 2022.

Check out what fans are saying about the Morbius clip below

It’s no surprise that it looks fantastic.

I’m definitely more excited for Morbius now after seeing that. pic.twitter.comfMOUH3M1LD

That Morbius video was incredible.

This appears to be fantastic.

I’m really looking forward to Morbius because I’m a huge vampire fan. https:t.coWbdYkJgQM2

The Morbius trailer is cool, but where is the blood?

I swear if this is how they do Blade, he slashed a dude’s throat and not a drop of blood came out??

Omg this trailer is mind blowing! #MORBIUS 😎😎🤯🤯🤯 — Laura Matamoros (@LauraKnight98) December 5, 2021

That clip from ‘Morbius’ was solid, the VFX for him looks wicked too! #Morbiuspic.twitter.com/tVjrFsh7rM — Devin (@DevinScott64) December 5, 2021

Not surprised that it looks great. #Morbius will be 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/KVHKBpBUcK — Martin (@MDROCHE_) December 5, 2021

That Looked Awesome I am Definitely more excited for Morbius 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fMOUH3M1LD — Anthony S (@StraderZane) December 5, 2021

That Morbius clip was fire — Panettone Tony Toni (@Khan_Soulo) December 5, 2021

This looks amazing. I’m so excited for Morbius.

big fan of vampires. https://t.co/WbdYkJgQM2 — 🦇Syed-Shahrukh-99🃏 (@syeds6760) December 5, 2021