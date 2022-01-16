Fans are ecstatic as Ree Drummond promises that the new season of “The Pioneer Woman” will feature ranch life once more.

During the pandemic, Ree Drummond’s cooking show, The Pioneer Woman, had to get creative.

While fans have enjoyed the new episodes, many have expressed a desire for the show to return to its roots of highlighting life on the ranch.

The ranch will be featured more in the new season, according to Drummond, and fans are overjoyed.

Drummond teased the new season of The Pioneer Woman on Instagram on September 15th.

After a brief hiatus, she promised that a fan-favorite element of her cooking show will return.

“I forget to post about my Food Network show because it’s such a regular part of my life,” she wrote in the caption.

“This morning’s brand new episode features four [yummy face and heart eyes emojis]recipes, and I’ve got all the kids in the kitchen with me filming.”

Drummond went on to give fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from the upcoming season.

“We finished filming this show last fall and are excited to start filming again next month! We’re going to start shooting more ranch activities, which I’ve missed… and later this summer, my original crew from the UK will be returning for the first time in over two years.”

“In the meantime, enjoy this morning’s show! Its unofficial title is ‘Giggling in an Animal Print Shirt.’ Story of my life,” she continued.

Unless it’s a shirt with a floral print.

BYE!!”

Because she only had her family as a film crew during the pandemic, Drummond had to diverge from her typical cooking show format.

Because they didn’t have a pro crew, the show focused on Drummond in the kitchen, she explained in the Instagram comments.

“Glad to hear you’ll be filming ranch activities again!” a fan exclaimed, Drummond explained why the ranch portion of the show had to be cut from the show.

“It was difficult to get it done last year because we were self-shooting everything,” she explained, “but we’ve got a plan now.”

“It’ll be a blast!”

Fans are anticipating new episodes of The Pioneer Woman that will focus on this aspect of Drummond’s life.

"I adore it…

