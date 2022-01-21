Fans are excited because ‘The Batman’ is longer than previous Batman films.

Fans are ecstatic because ‘The Batman’ is longer than previous Batman films.

After Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, fans of the Caped Crusader are hoping that Matt Reeves’ film will redeem the Caped Crusader’s on-screen legacy.

Many people believe it will happen after learning how long the film is.

The length of a film can determine whether it succeeds or fails.

A film may feel incomplete if it is not long enough to tell the entire story.

It can also be tiring and boring if the image is too long.

Fans hoped that because The Batman is an origin story about Bruce Wayne’s (Robert Pattinson) early years fighting crime, there would be enough time to explore the superhero’s rise and emotional journey.

And now it appears that it will.

The runtime of The Batman is two hours and 55 minutes, including eight minutes of credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s now longer than any previous Batman film, including The Dark Knight Rises, which was only 10 minutes shorter.

Those concerned that it will be too long will be relieved to learn that The Batman is not the longest superhero film.

The film Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder, lasted four hours and two minutes.

By two minutes, Avengers: Endgame surpassed the three-hour mark.

The Batman is one of the year’s most anticipated films.

While some fans were concerned that the studio would cut corners, as it did with Justice League in 2017, the new runtime announcement suggests the opposite.

Both the Bat and the Cat believe that vengeance equals justice.

Now you can see The Batman’s new trailer.

Only available in theaters on March 4th.

TheBatmanpic.twitter.com2WOHg74jbP (hashtag)

Fans were overjoyed to learn that the film would be extended.

And many people are even more excited to see it now than they were previously.

One Reddit user speculated, “This [is]going to be [the]best Batman movie ever made!”

“It’s epic. It’s almost three hours.”

As bat fans, we won!”

“Guys, I’m gonna cry when the DC logo comes on screen at the beginning of the movie!” said another Redditor.

“I can’t wait!” says the narrator.

Some were relieved that Warner Bros. gave Reeves enough time to tell his story properly, and expressed their surprise to the studio.

On Reddit, one fan wrote, “They really let Reeves go all out for this film.”

“Congratulations to them.”

“While a long runtime does not guarantee a good film, it does indicate complete creative freedom…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now. Only in theaters March 4. #TheBatmanpic.twitter.com/2WOHg74jbP — The Batman (@TheBatman) December 27, 2021