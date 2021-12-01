Fans Are Furious After Tom Holland Posts a Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Meme

Fans are going crazy over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man meme featuring Tobey Maguire.

Tom Holland, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, is capitalizing on fans’ desire for a live-action Spider-Verse crossover.

Last night, the actor shared a meme featuring Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man on social media…and as you might expect, fans who are desperate for confirmation that Maguire will appear in the upcoming film are almost irrationally excited.

The meme has nothing to do with No Way Home except that Holland is using it to promote ticket presales, but that hasn’t stopped some people from assuming it has a deeper meaning than what is immediately apparent.

The image shows Maguire in his wrestling outfit from the first Spider-Man film.

This meme reminds us that the paper bag mask should be introduced into the MCU mythology, despite being one of the most short-lived costumes.

Maguire and Andrew Garfield of The Amazing Spider-Man have been rumored to be making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts in Tom Holland’s No Way Home for a long time.

The cast and producers have either ignored or flatly denied set photos and video that purport to show the three Spider-Man actors together.

“I understand why people are concerned about the idea because I am a fan as well.”

“You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments where you think, ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?'” Garfield told Variety recently.

“However, it’s critical for me to state on the record that this is not something I’m aware of.”

But I know I’m not going to be able to convince anyone that I’m not aware of what’s going on.

I’m screwed, no matter what I say.

People will either be disappointed or excited.”

The multiverse has been a part of superhero storytelling since Garner Fox and Carmine Infantino’s “The Flash of Two Worlds” in 1961, but live action had largely avoided it until recently.

The concept feels more like hard science fiction than most superhero stories, and it seemed for years that Hollywood didn’t think audiences would be interested.

The popularity of The Flash, which debuted in 2015 and used the multiverse as a storytelling tool, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse…

