Fans are irritated by Kody’s choice of words in recent episodes of ‘Sister Wives.’

Fans are irritated by Kody’s recent word choices on ‘Sister Wives.’

During season 16 of Sister Wives, Kody Brown is doing very little to improve his image.

Fans of the hit show have long preferred Kody’s four wives to him, but the most recent season has taken things to a whole new level for many.

Kody’s use of language when talking about several of the family’s 18 children has been criticized by fans.

Neither his actions nor his words portray him as a particularly involved father.

The Brown family had 12 children, three wives, and one husband when Sister Wives first aired in 2010.

The Browns had added several children and one wife to their family by the end of the first season.

Along the way, two more children were born, a separation occurred, and Kody became a grandfather three times.

Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife, and he have one child together.

Christine Brown, Kody’s now-estranged third wife, and Janelle Brown have six children between them.

Truely Brown, Kody and Christine’s youngest child, was born during the first season of Sister Wives.

Robyn Brown joined the Brown family with three children.

In 2015, Kody adopted her former husband’s son and two daughters.

Robyn and Kody have Solomon and Ariella Brown in common.

Kody appears to be more invested in the lives of his children with Robyn Brown than the children he has with his other three wives, according to Sister Wives viewers.

The debate has been going on for over a year, but the Jan.

The Brown family’s division was highlighted in two episodes of the TLC series.

While the episode was mostly about holiday plans, Kody’s choice of words about the kids seemed odd to family viewers.

Kody tried to explain his feelings about Janelle Brown’s stance on the coronavirus (COVID-19) and what she allows to happen in her home during a confessional.

Kody referred to Gabriel and Garrison Brown’s social movements as “her kids” while discussing his issues with them, prompting fans to point out that Kody is the biological father of both young men.

It’s not the first time he’s used unusual language.

He frequently referred to the children he shares with Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle as “her kids” rather than “our kids” during season 15 of Sister Wives, according to a Reddit user.

