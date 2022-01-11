Chrissy Teigen’s glam new look has fans mistaking her for Khloé Kardashian.

For many fans, Chrissy Teigen is a fashion and beauty icon.

She’s worn a lot of different outfits to major events.

Teigen didn’t hold back when it came to getting glammed up while pregnant.

Her beauty routine has also been revealed to her fans.

Teigen updates her fans on her life on social media by posting photos of herself.

In one photo, people remarked that she looked like Khloé Kardashian because of her new hairdo.

Many people want to try something new.

Teigen isn’t shy about flaunting her new purchases, particularly if they make her glow.

Of course, when it comes to flaunting her natural beauty on social media, the TV personality doesn’t hold back.

According to Page Six, Teigen surprised fans with a photo of her new look.

She posted the photo on Instagram to show off her new hairstyle to her followers.

Teigen had a bob cut by Luke Pluckrose, a Los Angeles hairstylist.

Teigen has blonde hair.

Her fashionable ensemble emphasizes her new hairstyle.

Teigen’s make-up is also visible in the glam shot.

The products she used were given to her by Nikki Wolff, a makeup artist.

She chose a blush color that went well with the actress’s overall appearance.

Viewers can also see Teigen’s brows.

According to a recent Instagram post, Teigen had her brows done to her satisfaction.

Many fans remarked on how beautiful she appeared in the photograph.

Chrissy Teigen has transformed into Khloe Kardashian, and everyone on Instagram now looks like her.

Teigen’s Instagram post received a lot of positive feedback, with many people complimenting her on her appearance.

The actress is candid about her image-building process.

Several fans assumed she looked like someone else because of her beauty routine.

Some people thought they were Kim Kardashian at first glance.

“Looked like Khloe Kardashian when I looked quickly,” one fan said of the photo.

A few jokes were told.

Another commenter wondered, “Did anyone else mistake her for Khloe at first glance?”

While Kardashian’s appearance changes frequently, she currently resembles Teigen’s.

Kardashian’s hair is also blonde and shoulder-length.

Some people may notice a similarity in her and Teigen’s makeup.

Chrissy Teigen has transformed into Khloe Kardashian, and everyone on Instagram now has the same look. pic.twitter.com/o1DDq9mplB

January 4, 2022 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington)

