Fans are not welcome inside Dolly Parton’s Nashville home.

Fans are not welcome at Dolly Parton’s Nashville home.

Dolly Parton is a singer, songwriter, actress, and author who has never shied away from discussing her life before fame.

When it comes to discussing her childhood and the place where she grew up, the Queen of Country has been an open book.

However, few people are aware of where she and her husband, Carl Dean, currently reside.

Here’s a look inside Dolly Parton’s estate outside of Nashville, where she went to great lengths to prevent fans from entering.

In the month of January, Dolly Parton was born.

In a mountain community in Sevier County, Tennessee, on January 19, 1946.

Avie Lee and Robert Lee Parton had a total of 12 children, including “Jolene.”

Because her parents were poor, her large family lived in a one-room cabin with no running water or electricity.

“Except for the lightning bugs, we didn’t have any electricity.”

“Most people have four rooms and a bath; we had one room and a path,” Parton said on The Nate Berkus Show.

We had a small outback shack.

It was a wonderful life, and I especially enjoyed growing up in the mountains.”

At Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park, there is a replica of the cabin.

Parton paid (dollar)400,000 in 1999 for a 3,324-square-foot home in Brentwood, Tennessee.

She and Dean are still living in the same house.

There is a tennis court, a swimming pool, gazebos, and a farm on the grounds, according to aerial views.

Parton was a guest on Reese Witherspoon’s YouTube series Shine On in 2018, and she revealed what the inside looked like.

Parton discussed what it means to be a woman, with much of their conversation taking place in the singer’s kitchen.

White wooden cupboards and a brown central island with white marble countertops were behind Witherspoon and Parton.

Two dishwashers, a double fridge, and a double oven were also visible, all of which were stainless steel.

Patron began to connect with her fans while on lockdown during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by posting videos that showed glimpses of other areas of the house.

Following the death of her good friend Kenny, she said…

