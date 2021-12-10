Fans are outraged after Ariana Grande’refused to apologize’ for Asian-fishing in a controversial photoshoot.

Fans are outraged after Ariana Grande’still refuses to apologize’ for Asian-fishing in a controversial photoshoot.

Ariana Grande’s fans are still demanding an apology after the singer failed to address her Asian-fishing controversy.

Ariana, 28, was charged with cultural appropriation in December 2021 after an Instagram photoshoot went viral in which her hair was darker and her skin was lighter than usual.

Asian-fishing, like blackfishing, is when someone who is not Asian tries to pass themselves off as one.

This action, which is frequently viewed as fetishizing and sexualizing Asian culture, is typically carried out by using either makeup or photo editing to give more East-Asian features.

Ariana, who is of Italian descent, shared a series of photos from the recent shoot before deleting them.

Since she starred on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, fans have noticed that Ariana’s skin has become more tanned over time.

Ariana has continued to promote The Voice on Instagram, as well as other new photoshoots, without mentioning the previous photoshoot.

She starred alongside Jimmy Fallon and Megan Thee Stallion in a Christmas music video urging people to get a booster shot on December 7th.

Some fans are calling for an apology, while others believe she is still wearing the outfit.

One Twitter user asked, “@ArianaGrande, are you going to apologize for doing yellow face?”

“Can you please tell @arianagrande to stop trying to look anything other than white?” another user wrote under Fallon’s music video.

A third wrote, “Not Ariana’s Asian era.”

“As an Asian, I believe some of Ariana’s photos depict Asian fishing, but it’s too early to say whether she’s actually doing it or not at this point.”

“To be honest, these pictures appear to be cultural appropriation,” another user commented.

“Criticizing some of her photos doesn’t mean she’s… evil or something,” they continued.

To commemorate her then-new single, Ariana got a tattoo on her hand in the Asian writing system Kanji that read “7 Rings.”

“Japanese BBQ grill” is how it was translated.

“We have a plan,” she captioned an Instagram Story, tagging the tattoo artist who fixed the misspelled tattoo.

“I appreciate the advice and correction.”

According to Cosmopolitan, after the tattoo was apparently fixed, it was translated to “Japanese BBQ finger.”

In another Instagram Story, she thanked her “tutor” and said, “Slightly better.”

“Two years ago, she got ‘Japanese BBQ grill’ tattooed on her hand in kanji instead of ‘7 Rings’…

Another Twitter user observed, “Ariana Grande has found herself in yet another unfortunate situation.”

“One pop girl who doesn’t try to blackfish…In fact, she embraces her pale white skin!” exclaims one user…

