Jessa Duggar has shocked fans by calling a troll “so stupid” for spreading “outright lies” about her famous family.

Jessa Duggar shocked fans by calling a troll’s claim that her new fixer upper was a “gift from daddy” an “outright lie.”

Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald are relocating to a three-bedroom home after renovations.

The Counting On actress shared a screenshot from a YouTube video documenting the renovations of their new home on Instagram.

The majority of fans congratulated the couple in the comments, but some took advantage of the opportunity to send hateful messages to the couple.

One critic, rolling his eyes, exclaimed, “Awe! What a nice gift from your daddy…”

The TLC star responded, much to the surprise of the commenter and her fans.

“That is such a blunder and a complete lie,” Jessa wrote.

One fan wrote, “Man @jessaseewald don’t play y’all! Don’t @ her!!” in reference to the out-of-character remark.

Recently, Jessa has been clapping back at fans a lot.

The fur mom recently ripped “haters” and their “sad lives” after being chastised for a video she made with her kids.

She addressed the backlash in a video on YouTube.

As December came to a close, Jessa shared a sweet video of her four children opening Christmas presents on YouTube, just in time for the Duggar holiday party.

“We thought it’d be fun to set aside a day before all of that to do our own little group,” Jessa explained in the nearly 17-minute video.

“We’re going to open some small gifts,” she added.

Jessa and Ben have two kids, Spurgeon, five, and Henry, four.

Their other children are Ivy, two, and Fern, four months.

Fans assumed she posted the video to “distract” attention away from her brother Josh Duggar’s child pornography conviction on two counts.

In the video comments section, Jessa addressed her haters directly.

One comment read, “Reddit is psychoanalyzing your YouTube video.”

They take pleasure in reaching over.”

According to a Reddit post where the exchange was reshared, Jessa replied, “Yes, sad life they must lead!”

“Haters are going to hate, but I don’t give a damn.”

“Life goes on, and we’re trying to enjoy it!”

A comment on the YouTube video read, “We know Jim Bob got you out there distracting us sis.”

“It’s all right,” the troll said.

You have our admiration.

“You’re absolutely stunning, Jessa.”

Jessa responded, “This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.”

