Fans are shocked as Kylie Jenner appears unrecognizable in a throwback photo as she welcomes her first child with Travis Scott.

Fans were taken aback when KYLIE Jenner appeared unrecognizable in a throwback photo while welcoming a baby boy with her baby daddy Travis Scott.

On Reddit, a photo of Kylie, 24, from 2014 has resurfaced.

“Wolf andamp; Stormi make perfect sense when you remember this Kylie phase,” the Redditor said.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a choker and had dark red lipstick on her lips in the throwback photo.

Her long, straight hair was pitch-black, and her eyes had thick eyelashes.

Kylie’s cheeks were covered in foundation, giving her skin a smooth, doll-like appearance.

The reality star cradled her black hair in her hand.

Redditors discussed Kylie’s goth phase in the comments section.

“I think Kylie actually looked best when she was sort of goth,” one Reddit user said.

“On some people, it just looks amazing, and she is one of them.”

“The inner LA goth new age witch is there, and Wolf is just proof of it,” another user commented.

“Her best look,” wrote a third user.

Plus, with this look, she stands out from her sisters.”

“I love dead flowers,” said a fourth person.

“Sighs in flair,” a commentator added.

Wolf Webster is the name of the KUWTK star’s second child, which she announced recently.

In an Instagram story, the Kylie Cosmetics founder mentioned himself.

On a gray background, his name was scribbled in white.

She had revealed the name of her newborn son about nine days after giving birth to him.

Before revealing Wolf’s identity to the public, the E! star had been quiet.

Before finally announcing the birth of her second child, the beauty mogul took her time as well.

Wolf’s arrival was previously announced on February 6th, about four days after his birth.

Kylie posted the first picture of her baby boy on social media on February 6th.

Stormi, Kylie’s four-year-old daughter with Travis Scott, is Kylie’s baby daddy.

Stormi, who is now the big sister, is seen in the photo holding her baby brother’s hand.

Kylie’s family, friends, and fans flocked to her social media birth announcement to congratulate her on her second child’s arrival.

Kris Jenner, Kylie’s 66-year-old mother, gushed over her eleventh grandchild in the comments section.

In her response to Kylie’s birth announcement, the momager mentioned a sweet nickname.

“Angel Pie,” Kris wrote.

Kris had deceived…

