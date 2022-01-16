Fans are shocked by Chelsea Houska’s appearance in a new video, which she describes as “unrecognizable.”

Chelsea Houska, a teen mom, is ‘unrecognizable’ with ‘fillers,’ as fans are shocked by her appearance in a new video.

Chelsea Houska, a teen mom, appeared “unrecognizable” with “fillers” in a new video she posted on social media, shocking her fans.

Chelsea, 30, shared a makeup tutorial on Instagram Stories.

The former Teen Mom 2 star wore a red beanie and an oversized jersey.

In the short clips, her lips were noticeably puffier and fuller.

“We’re going to throw these on,” the MTV alum said after demonstrating how to use eyelash extensions.

“I’ve done these like once before,” she continued.

Chelsea said her eyelash extensions were supposed to last “a couple of days.”

The 16 and Pregnant star, on the other hand, did not want the extensions to “look natural” on her.

The reality star and her husband, Cole, 33, have four children: Watson, four, Layne, three, and Walker, ten months.

Her daughter Aubree, 12, is the result of her previous relationship with Adam Lind.

Fans of Teen Mom were dissatisfied with the MTV mom’s appearance in the videos because her lip fillers became distracting.

“I never would have guessed that’s her,” one Reddit user wrote.

“She’s unrecognizable,” another fan added.

“I’m disappointed.”

“I’m not trying to insult her, but the fillers have changed the look of her face so much,” a third fan said.

I wish she’d realize how pointless this is.

“Her fillers are making her face look longer and bringing the focus down to her mouth area, which is too wide now due to the fillers,” a fourth person wrote.

“She looks nothing like her old self,” one commentator said.

Chelsea posted a photo of herself modeling a piece of clothing on Instagram in December 2021.

“When did Chelsea age 15 years overnight?” asked one Redditor, referring to the lip fillers.

“She is definitely starting to veer into melting face migrating filler territory,” another Redditor said.

“She should slow down on the lip fillers and Botox,” said a third Reddit user.

“She looks older than me in these pictures,” a fourth critic observed.

“I’m a year older than she is.”

The TV personality recently shared links to her stunning outfits and accessories in which she tried on several different looks.

Her followers were told that her husband liked the shoes she was wearing.

“Cole spray tanned me in the garage last night and got a lot of my feet, so I’m not going to get too close to my feet because they…

