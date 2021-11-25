Fans are side-eyeing Jonah in the ‘Ozark’ Season 4 first look images.

Fans are side-eying Jonah in the first look images for Season 4 of ‘Ozark.’

In the final episode of Ozark Season 3, Jonah shot out a window after learning of Marty and Wendy’s involvement in his uncle Ben’s death.

Fans are wondering if his relationship with his parents is about to deteriorate, despite the fact that he has seen them through difficult times before.

Concerns grew even higher after Netflix released new Ozark Season 4 teaser images.

Ben Davis, Wendy Byrde’s brother, was introduced in the most recent season.

Wendy and Marty were initially welcoming, but their relationship deteriorated when he discovered they were working for the cartel, which enraged him.

He tried several times to expose them, but he went too far when he blew up on Helen Pierce in front of her daughter Erin.

Wendy tried to save him, but when she realized Ben would never be quiet, she surrendered him to Nelson.

Jonah was ready to kill Helen when he found out, but she informed him that his parents had given her permission. Viewers don’t get to see him confront Marty and Wendy, but his rage was palpable when he shot out that window.

The ‘Ozark’ Cast Teases Exciting Season 4 Storylines, Including Jonah’s

With the days ticking away until Ozark Season 4 premieres, Netflix has begun to tease what’s to come.

Jonah is restrained by his mother in one photo, and Ruth Langmore, who had a major feud with the Byrdes last season, is in another.

Fans speculated that the images meant Jonah would be a problem for his family next season after seeing them.

“hmmmm Jonah and Ruth working together (plus) the shot of Wendy restraining Jonah… hyped for this season!” one Reddit user exclaimed.

Skylar Gaertner (Jonah) was hesitant to reveal too many details about the upcoming season when asked.

He did say, however, that it would put Jonah at a “family crossroads.”

“I can’t say much else,” he told Starry Constellation Magazine, “but it’s clear that the dynamics are changing at the end of Season 3.”

“When it comes to his career, Jonah is at a fork in the road…

