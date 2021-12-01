Fans are speculating that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child in a new ad in which she goes topless.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child after she appears topless in a new ad.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN posed topless for another sultry photoshoot, fueling speculation that she and her fiance Travis Barker are expecting their first child.

Despite her followers’ belief that she is pregnant, the model has shared a number of sexy photos on social media wearing revealing outfits.

Kourtney’s image appeared on the Good American brand’s Instagram page, where she posed for an ad promoting the company’s jeans line.

The 42-year-old was photographed sprawled on a bed, wearing light-colored blue jeans and a sheet over her bare chest.

Kourtney kept her gaze fixed on the camera, raising one arm above her head and holding the sheet close to her body with the other.

“Let us help you find the one,” the caption read, along with a link to the retailer’s website.

Kourtney has modeled for the denim line on several occasions, as her younger sister Khloe is the company’s co-founder and CEO.

In honor of Good American’s fifth anniversary, a similar ad featuring the KUWTK alum was featured on a large billboard in Times Square, New York City, in October.

Since then, the reality star has shared a slew of provocative photos on social media, and her sensual photos have only grown in popularity.

Kourtney posted a series of sultry hot tub photos wearing a purple bikini on Tuesday.

In the revealing suit, the former E! star posed in the bubbly water, flaunting her famous curves.

Fans, on the other hand, were adamant in their criticisms, with several speculating that the TV personality was concealing a pregnancy in the photos.

Kourtney proved that she’d had enough after one follower asked, “Not to be that girl, but….is that a preg belly?”

“Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?” the mother-of-three retorted.

After the Poosh founder began dating Travis in February of this year, months of pregnancy speculation ensued.

After the couple announced their engagement in October, the rumors exploded even more.

Despite the constant baby talk, Kourtney has continued to flaunt her figure in front of the camera, flaunting her famous curves.

The socialite shared a sultry pantless photo of herself posing in white lingerie at bedtime earlier this week.

In the photo, her bare buttocks were on full display to promote a Poosh article about “the health benefits of daily orgasms.”

In a selfie with her daughter Penelope just moments before, she flaunted her busty cleavage.

Kourtney also shared a number of photos from her time in the pool with…

