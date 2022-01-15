Gigi Hadid’s new Moschino campaign photos have fans swooning over her resemblance to Ariana Grande.

﻿Fans are swooning over Gigi Hadid’s resemblance to Ariana Grande in the new Moschino campaign photos.

Fans can’t believe how similar Gigi Hadid looks to Ariana Grande in new photos from a Moschino modeling campaign. Check out the images and see what fans are saying about the model and the Voice coach.

GigiHadid (@GiGiHadid) is the face of the new Moschino campaign. pic.twitter.com4rc85RHcgu

On January 1st,

7, Gigi Hadid shared a photo from a modeling campaign for Moschino, an Italian luxury fashion house.

The photo features a close-up of Hadid’s face, which is obscured by her oversized heart-shaped sunglasses.

Pink earrings, a pink and yellow butterfly ring, and a pink and yellow top complete her look.

Hadid licks a yellow heart-shaped lollipop.

Hadid captions the photo, “On the goood ship lollipop @moschino @jeremyscott by (hashtag)stevenmeisel.”

Her hair is pulled back into a high ponytailbun that cascades down her shoulders, a look made famous by pop star Ariana Grande.

Grande has previously discussed her signature style and why she wears her hair in a high ponytail all the time.

“For the first four years of playing Cat, I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week… as one would expect, that completely destroyed my hair,” Grande wrote on Facebook (via Insider).

She was alluding to her role on the Disney show Victorious as the red-headed Cat Valentine.

“I wear it in a ponytail because my actual hair is so broken that when I let it down, it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd,” the “thank u, next” singer explained.

“As irritating as it is for y’all to have to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years).”

Grande also discussed her signature ponytail with Byrdie.

“I had no idea it was going to turn into a thing,” she explained.

“It’s just the way I like my hair.”

It’s how I’ve always preferred my hair to be.

Imagine myself in fourth grade, with a half-up side-pony bouncing around my head.

I had no idea it would turn out to be like this.

This is how I like to wear my hair, and there are a million different ways to do a ponytail, in my opinion.

“Many thanks!”

Her signature hairstyle, she added, brings…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

#GigiHadid (@GiGiHadid) fronts #Moschino’s new campaign. pic.twitter.com/4rc85RHcgu

— IMG Models (@IMGmodels) January 12, 2022

15 @ArianaGrande Lollipop memes that are actually relatable AF https://t.co/0k0e6Ok2FJpic.twitter.com/VUyG9kdWoz

— Clevver News (@Clevver) June 29, 2018