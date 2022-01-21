Fans are wary of the When We Were Young Festival, saying, “This Better Not Be a Joke.”

Fans are suspicious of the When We Were Young Festival, saying, “This Better Not Be a Joke.”

The lineup for the When We Were Young music festival in 2022 is impressive, with some emo bands reuniting for the first time in years.

It’s no surprise that pop punk fans all over the world are wary of the Las Vegas show.

Here’s what people are saying on social media.

Fans of emo and pop punk are dusting off their Vans and gearing up for the When We Were Young music festival in 2022.

The official lineup includes artists such as Taking Back Sunday, The Linda Lindas, AFI, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Thursday, Dance Gavin Dance, The All-American Rejects, Senses Fail, Bayside, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Bring Me the Horizon, Pierce the Veil, Anberlin, 3OH!3, Mayday Parade, The Maine, and more.

Avril Lavigne, Paramore, and My Chemical Romance are among the headliners on the bill.

When We Were Young features so many well-known music groups, one Instagram user joked that the lineup “better not be a joke.”

Another Instagram user said, “I thought this was one of those graphics you post to find friends who like the same bands as you.”

This music festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in October 2022.

Despite the festival’s three stages, some fans are curious as to how all 65 bands will perform — and how long their setlists will be.

Some people even took to social media to figure out how the one-day music festival would work.

“One day? For all those bands? You’re going to miss like 80% of the lineup,” one Instagram user commented, while another added, “Consider making it two days [please]the set conflicts are giving me a heart attack already.”

“Whoever thought of this show and actually got the bands to sign up is amazing,” one Reddit user added.

“I’ve never seen a lineup like this for a single show.”

BUT… One day?! Are you crazy? This lineup deserves three.”

Some of the bands used social media to confirm their appearances.

However, due to COVID-19-related safety concerns, the When We Were Young lineup may not be the same on festival day.

When We Were Young’s ticket policy, like that of many other festivals, states that “all sales are final – no refunds or exchanges,” which appears to be a deterrent for some fans.

High Snobiety even drew parallels between the failed 2017 film and the fans.

” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/aCyGvGEtOwc” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/aCyGvGEtOwc/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/aCyGvGEtOwc?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]

[HD]” width=”500″ height=”375″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/RRKJiM9Njr8″ class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/RRKJiM9Njr8/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/RRKJiM9Njr8?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]