Fans at Super Bowl 2022 are blown away by Mickey Guyton’s rendition of the National Anthem.

Fans are blown away by Mickey Guyton’s rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022.

Mickey Guyton, a trailblazing country music singer, wowed the crowd by performing a powerful rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” to kick off Super Bowl LVI.

Greetings, Mickey!

Mickey Guyton shook Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with a powerful performance of the national anthem before the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

On Sunday, February 2nd, the team will take to the field.

13 in a stunning long-sleeve, floor-length blue gown, the 38-year-old country singer belted out “The Star Spangled Banner.”

She tweeted ahead of her performance, “This is what it’s all about!”

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to be able to sing the National Anthem with such a wonderful group of people today.”

Mickey’s big moment happened just before the game’s highly anticipated halftime show, which featured Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and others.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem are some of the most well-known musicians in the world.

Jhené Aiko performed “America the Beautiful” and Mary Mary performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” with Yola and Zedd serving as the pre-game DJs.

Mickey has previously stated that seeing LeAnn Rimes perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a baseball game inspired her to pursue country music, according to Rolling Stonenotes.

The Texas native’s appearance at the Super Bowl follows her triumphant debut at the American Music Awards, where she wowed the crowd with her single “All American.”

“You’re all Americans,” she told the crowd in November, “no matter where you’re from, your race, your creed, who you love.”

“Keep that in mind.”

Mickey made history by becoming the first Black woman to be nominated for a Grammy in the Best Country Solo Performance category for her groundbreaking ballad “Black Like Me” at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Mickey responded to criticism about how she landed the coveted gig just days before her Super Bowl performance, sharing a screenshot of an Instagram comment she received on Feb.

On September 9, a user accused the singer of getting the job solely “because she’s Black and female.”

The message stated, “There is no other reason.”

“She isn’t well-known for her musical abilities.”

She’s simply known in country music as “the Black woman.”

“She’s famous for that.”

“This is what I see in…,” Mickey clapped back in the caption.

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Mickey Guyton’s Rendition of the National Anthem Blows Fans Away at Super Bowl 2022