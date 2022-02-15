Fans believe Britney Spears is’secretly married,’ after fiancé Sam Asghari referred to her as his ‘wife’ on Valentine’s Day.

Fans believe Britney Spears is’secretly married,’ as her fiancé Sam Asghari referred to her as his ‘wife’ on Valentine’s Day.

Fans believe Britney Spears is “secretly married” after her fiancé Sam Asghari referred to her as “wife” in a sweet Valentine’s Day post.

Britney showed off her massive diamond ring when the famous couple got engaged in September 2001.

Sam, 27, shared a throwback photo of the couple dressed up for a friend’s wedding on Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

Sam wears a three-piece suit in the photo, while the iconic pop star smiles from behind in a tight dress.

“Women are the most powerful humans on this planet,” he captioned.

Listen up, guys: What they don’t teach you in school is that being able to listen to and agree with your woman, even if you don’t agree, is the key to a happy life.”

“What do they say? Oh… Happy wife, happy life,” he said at the end.

My lioness, have a wonderful Valentine’s Day.”

Some people, on the other hand, were reacting to the personal trainer’s use of the word “wife” in his caption.

“Did they get married?” asked one person, while another added, “Happy spouse, happy home.”

“Both individuals are significant.”

“I think they’re married now?” said another user.

Despite the marriage rumors, Britney shared a short video of what Sam gave her for Valentine’s Day on her Instagram.

Britney, 40, filmed a table decorated with numerous pink flowers surrounding a single flower that was covered in the classic film Beauty and the Beast for the video.

“My fiancé Sam is the sweetest gift giver,” she wrote in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Sam has referred to the actress as his “wife” and enraged fans.

In a post on Britney’s 40th birthday in December, he said, “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart.”

“I am grateful for your beautiful smile, which brightens my day.

My queen, you have a birthday every day.

“Wishing my wife a happy first birthday.”

“It’s the perfect thing to marry on or the day before her birthday! Looks like a government building, possible elopement,” one person said at the time.

“Wife? When? Congratulations!” said another.

When asked what his plans for Christmas were over the holidays, Sam gave a very telling response.

“Baby making,” he simply stated, before adding, “a lot of baby making.”

Britney already has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

In November, Britney Spears was released from her 13-year conservatorship as Judge…

