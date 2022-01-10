Fans believe Gigi Hadid in her Moschino campaign looks identical to Ariana Grande.

Gigi Hadid’s Moschino campaign has many fans convinced she looks exactly like Ariana Grande.

Gigi Hadid sported a high ponytail for the latest Moschino campaign, and she looked incredible.

While the Clueless meets Barbie vibe made for some seriously stunning images, fans were more concerned with the model’s striking resemblance to Ariana Grande.

Over the weekend, the mother of one took to Instagram to share a few images from the new campaign, and the responses were swift.

“Thought this was Ariana Grande,” one user commented, while another added, “For a sec I thought this was Ariana hahaha.”

It’s likely that Hadid’s new ‘do has played a role in the entire misidentification situation.

While the Tommy Hilfiger ambassador is known for her dirty blonde locks, she wore them red for the majority of 2021.

Hadid, on the other hand, jumped on the brunette trend in this new campaign.

When you add Grande’s signature high ponytail to the mix, it’s safe to say the two look a lot alike.

However, Grande’s name was the only one that appeared in the comments section.

The comparisons were endless, from Bella Hadid’s sister to Hailey Baldwin’s.

Hadid is the face of the brand’s latest collection, which comes as no surprise given her longtime friendship with creative director Jeremy Scott.

She made headlines in September 2021 at his New York Fashion Week show when she strutted down the catwalk while carrying a massive baby bottle.

Oh, and she even took a swig in the middle of the runway, which was ironic given that the fall 2021 runway circuit marked Hadid’s first public appearance since the birth of her daughter Khai in September 2020 with ex Zayn Malik.

“Fashion month begins,” the model wrote on Instagram on September 8.

She then walked in shows for Tom Ford, Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Michael Kors, Khaite, and, of course, Moschino, before hopping from the runway to the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala just as NYFW ended.

Hadid donned a stunning Prada gown for the big event, which she attended solo.

